Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Feb 13, 2023, 1:15 PM | Updated: 1:21 pm
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose 42 cents to $80.14 a barrel Monday. Brent crude for April delivery rose 22 cents to $86.61 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 3 cents to $2.53 a gallon. March heating oil rose 5 cents to $2.91 a gallon. March natural gas fell 11 cents to $2.40 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $11 to $1,863.50 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 23 cents to $21.85 an ounce and March copper rose 4 cents to $4.06 a pound.

The dollar rose to 132.47 Japanese yen from 131.50 yen. The euro rose to $1.0717 from $1.0672.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

FILE - Dr. Anthony Fauci, Director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, sp...
Associated Press

GOP launches probe into COVID origins with letter to Fauci

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans kicked off an investigation Monday into the origins of COVID-19 by issuing a series of letters to current and former Biden administration officials for documents and testimony. The Republican chairmen of the House Oversight Committee and the subcommittee on the coronavirus pandemic requested information from several people, including Dr. Anthony […]
17 hours ago
Republican Sen. Gary Stubblefield testifies to the Senate Judiciary Committee, Monday, Feb. 13, 202...
Associated Press

Arkansas malpractice bill restricts trans youth medical care

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Nearly two years after Arkansas became the first state to enact a now-blocked ban on gender-affirming care for minors, Republican lawmakers are trying to effectively reinstate the ban with a proposal Monday to make it easier to file malpractice lawsuits against doctors who provide such care. The proposal, which has […]
17 hours ago
This cover image released by Simon & Schuster shows "All the Beauty in the World: The Metropolitan ...
Associated Press

Review: Grieving guard finds solace amid the art at the Met

“All the Beauty in the World,” by Patrick Bringley (Simon & Schuster) When his older brother died of cancer at age 26, Patrick Bringley’s life was upended. Not even two years younger, Bringley quit his “high-flying desk job” at the New Yorker magazine and in a profound act of mourning, went to work as a […]
17 hours ago
Associated Press

Pandemic youth mental health toll unprecedented, data show

The pandemic took a harsh toll on U.S. teen girls’ mental health, with almost 60% reporting feelings of persistent sadness or hopelessness, according to a government survey released Monday that bolsters earlier data. Sexual violence, suicidal thoughts, suicidal behavior and other mental health woes affected many teens regardless of race or ethnicity, but girls and […]
17 hours ago
Associated Press

Fidelity, Norfolk Southern fall; Teradata, Henry Schein rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Monday: Fidelity National Information Services Inc., down $9.43 to $66. The banking and payment technologies company gave investors a weak profit forecast. Teradata Corp., up $5.31 to $39.58. The data management company gave investors a strong profit and revenue forecast. Monday.com Ltd., […]
17 hours ago
Associated Press

How major US stock indexes fared Monday 2/13/2023

Wall Street closed higher as traders made their final moves in anticipation of a report that could show whether inflation is cooling in the right way or setting the market up for worse pain. The S&P 500 rose 1.1% Monday. A report on Tuesday will show how bad inflation was at the consumer level in […]
17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities