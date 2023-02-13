Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Feds probe United plane’s December dip near ocean off Hawaii

Feb 13, 2023, 11:08 AM | Updated: 1:06 pm
FILE - A United Airlines jetliner taxis to a runway for take off from Denver International Airport,...

FILE - A United Airlines jetliner taxis to a runway for take off from Denver International Airport, Dec. 27, 2022. Federal investigators are seeking more information about an incident in which a United Airlines plane dropped to within about 800 feet of the ocean surface after taking off from Hawaii. United says the two pilots are undergoing additional trying. A spokesman for the National Transportation Safety Board said Monday, Feb. 13, 2023 that the investigative agency is still seeking information about the Dec. 18 incident. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)

(AP Photo/David Zalubowski)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

Federal investigators are seeking more information about an incident in which a United Airlines plane dropped to within about 800 feet (250 meters) of the ocean surface after taking off from Hawaii.

United says the pilots are getting additional training.

The Boeing 777 dropped more than 1,400 feet (470 meters) before climbing again, according to data from tracking service Flightradar24. The plane then continued on to San Francisco. No injuries were reported.

A spokesman for the National Transportation Safety Board said Monday that the investigative agency is still seeking information about the Dec. 18 incident, which only recently came to public attention after a report in The Air Current, an aviation-industry publication.

The Federal Aviation Administration, which oversees airlines, said the United crew reported the incident under a voluntary safety-reporting program. The FAA said it reviewed the incident “and took appropriate action” without providing further details.

United said it worked with the FAA and the pilots’ union on an investigation that led to additional training for the two pilots, which is still going on. The airline did not explain why the pilots chose to continue the long, overwater flight to San Francisco instead of returning to Kahului Airport on the island of Maui.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

Associated Press

Oregon liquor agency head resigns amid bourbon scandal

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The executive director of Oregon’s liquor regulatory agency announced his resignation Monday amid a criminal investigation into allegations that he and other senior officials used their positions to divert rare, sought-after bourbons for personal use. Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission Executive Director Steve Marks noted in his resignation letter that Gov. […]
13 hours ago
FILE - An Egyptian fruit bat hangs upside down in its cage, in Winsted, Conn, July 29, 2003. The Wo...
Associated Press

WHO says Equatorial Guinea confirms 1st outbreak of Marburg

DAKAR, Senegal (AP) — The World Health Organization says that Equatorial Guinea has confirmed its first-ever outbreak of Marburg disease, saying the Ebola-related virus is responsible for at least nine deaths in the tiny Western African country. In a statement on Monday, the U.N. health agency confirmed the epidemic after samples from Equatorial Guinea were […]
13 hours ago
FILE - This Oct. 20, 2019 file photo shows the Ford company logo at a Ford dealership in Littleton,...
Associated Press

Ford to build $3.5B electric vehicle battery plant in Mich.

DETROIT (AP) — Ford Motor Co. plans to build a $3.5 billion factory in Michigan that would employ at least 2,500 people to make lower-cost batteries for a variety of new and existing electric vehicles. The plant, to be built on land being readied for industrial development about 100 miles (160 kilometers) west of Detroit, […]
13 hours ago
FILE - Members of a search and rescue team work on a collapsed structure after the earthquake in An...
Associated Press

Twitter’s plan to charge for crucial tool prompts outcry

In the aftermath of the devastating earthquake in Turkey and Syria, thousands of volunteer software developers have been using a crucial Twitter tool to comb the platform for calls for help — including from people trapped in collapsed buildings — and connect people with rescue organizations. They could lose access as soon as Monday unless […]
13 hours ago
A baby girl who was born under the rubble caused by an earthquake that hit Syria and Turkey receive...
Associated Press

Newborn saved from rubble in quake-hit Syria in good health

BEIRUT (AP) — A baby girl born under the rubble of her family’s home in northern Syria after last week’s devastating earthquake was in good health Monday and being breast-fed by the wife of the director of the hospital where she is being cared for, her doctor said. The infant, named Aya — Arabic for […]
13 hours ago
Associated Press

UK queen consort tests positive for COVID-19

LONDON (AP) — Camilla, Britain’s queen consort, has tested positive for COVID-19 after suffering from cold symptoms, Buckingham Palace said Monday. The wife of King Charles III cancelled all her engagements this week “and sends her sincere apologies to those who had been due to attend them.” Camilla, 75, tested positive once before – last […]
13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
Feds probe United plane’s December dip near ocean off Hawaii