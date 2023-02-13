Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UK queen consort tests positive for COVID-19

Feb 13, 2023, 10:54 AM | Updated: 10:57 am
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

LONDON (AP) — Camilla, Britain’s queen consort, has tested positive for COVID-19 after suffering from cold symptoms, Buckingham Palace said Monday.

The wife of King Charles III cancelled all her engagements this week “and sends her sincere apologies to those who had been due to attend them.”

Camilla, 75, tested positive once before – last year. Both she and the king have been vaccinated.

Charles, 74, previously contracted the coronavirus in March 2020, during the first wave of the pandemic.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

FILE - Yemeni police inspect a site of Saudi-led airstrikes targeting two houses in Sanaa, Yemen, S...
Associated Press

Greenpeace to appeal Spain-Saudi arms deal confidentiality

MADRID (AP) — Greenpeace said Monday it will appeal a Spanish Supreme Court decision blocking public access, on national security grounds, to information on government export licenses for vehicle-mounted weapons systems sold to Saudi Arabia. The global environmental and human rights group argues that the Alakran 120 mm mortar system developed by the Madrid-based firm […]
11 hours ago
This artist rendering provided by the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma shows a new treatment facility. ...
Associated Press

Cherokee Nation announces plans for $18M treatment center

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — As a child welfare specialist for the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma more than a decade ago, Juli Skinner saw firsthand the impact of the opioid crisis on Cherokee families. Parents who began using the powerful painkillers after a surgery or injury became hooked and were losing custody of their children, babies […]
11 hours ago
FILE - The Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship wedged across the Suez Canal and blocking traffi...
Associated Press

Maersk sues Evergreen over 2021 blocking of Suez Canal

CAIRO (AP) — The world’s biggest shipping company said Monday it sued a rival shipping line in a Danish court, seeking compensation for ship delays that resulted from the blocking of the Suez Canal by a hulking vessel two years ago. The Panama-flagged vessel Ever Given, operated by Evergreen Marine Corp., ran aground in March […]
11 hours ago
FILE - Washington Nationals owner Ted Lerner is shown in the dugout before a spring training baseba...
Associated Press

Washington Nationals owner Ted Lerner dies at 97

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ted Lerner, the billionaire real estate developer whose family bought the Washington Nationals in 2006, has died, the team announced Monday. He was 97. A Nationals spokesperson said Lerner died Sunday of complications from pneumonia at his home in Chevy Chase, Maryland. Lerner’s group purchased the Nationals from Major League Baseball in […]
11 hours ago
HFS FILE - Wild blueberries are ready for harvesting July 27, 2012, in Warren, Maine. Maine's Repub...
Associated Press

Maine blueberries vs. fly: US senator files bill to help

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The wild blueberry, Maine’s most important fruit, could get some help fighting off a pest under legislation proposed by the state’s Republican U.S. senator. Maine is the only state in the country with a significant harvest of wild blueberries, which are smaller cousins to the more ubiquitous cultivated berries. The wild […]
11 hours ago
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a media conference ahead of a meeting of NATO...
Associated Press

NATO chief says Ukraine’s ammunition use outstripping supply

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned Monday that Ukraine is using up ammunition far faster than its allies can provide it and putting pressure on Western defense industries, just as Russia ramps up its military offensive. “The war in Ukraine is consuming an enormous amount of munitions and depleting allied stockpiles,” Stoltenberg said. […]
11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
...
Children’s Cancer Network

Children’s Cancer Network celebrates cancer-fighting superheroes, raises funds during September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Jace Hyduchak was like most other kids in his kindergarten class: He loved to play basketball, dress up like his favorite superheroes and jump as high as his pint-sized body would take him on his backyard trampoline.
UK queen consort tests positive for COVID-19