Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Cherokee Nation announces plans for $18M treatment center

Feb 13, 2023, 10:24 AM | Updated: 10:29 am
This artist rendering provided by the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma shows a new treatment facility. ...

This artist rendering provided by the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma shows a new treatment facility. The Cherokee Nation, which is headquartered in Tahlequah in northeast Oklahoma, is the nation's largest Native American tribe, with more than 440,000 enrolled citizens. A portion of its $98 million in opioid settlement funds will be used to construct a treatment facility that will be completely operated by the tribe and provide no-cost treatment for Cherokee Nation citizens struggling with substance abuse. (Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma via AP)

(Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma via AP)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — As a child welfare specialist for the Cherokee Nation of Oklahoma more than a decade ago, Juli Skinner saw firsthand the impact of the opioid crisis on Cherokee families.

Parents who began using the powerful painkillers after a surgery or injury became hooked and were losing custody of their children, babies were being born addicted and young people who ended up in foster care were aging out of the system and becoming addicted themselves, resulting in a generational impact.

“We didn’t know what hit us. We were just floundering,” recalled Skinner, now the director of behavioral health for the Cherokee Nation, which is headquartered in Tahlequah in northeast Oklahoma.

Now, the nation’s largest Native American tribe, with more than 440,000 enrolled citizens, plans to use a portion of its $98 million in opioid settlement funds to construct a 50-bed, 17,000-square-foot treatment facility in Tahlequah, Oklahoma, where the tribe is headquartered. The facility, which tribal officials announced on Monday, will be completely operated by the tribe and provide no-cost treatment for Cherokee Nation citizens struggling with substance abuse.

The $18 million treatment center is part of $73 million the tribe plans to spend building facilities across its reservation to address behavioral health needs, including drug treatment and prevention. Another $5 million will go into a tribal endowment to help pay for Cherokees to go to college and grad school to become therapists and medical professionals needed to staff the facilities.

“These will truly be drug treatment centers developed by Cherokees, for Cherokees,” said Cherokee Nation Principal Chief Chuck Hoskin. “It’s not a federal government-imposed facility.

“The symbolism is also important, which is we are paying for this over the next five years and making the opioid industry pay for everything. There’s a real sense of justice just making that statement.”

Native American tribes across the country settled with drugmaker Johnson & Johnson and the nation’s largest drug distribution companies for $590 million that will be divvied up among hundreds of tribal nations, but the Cherokee Nation negotiated its own separate settlement with drug manufacturers and distributors.

One of the things Hoskin and other Cherokee Nation officials are excited about is incorporating aspects of the tribe’s culture into the recovery program. In addition to having peer recovery specialists who are Cherokees, the recovery curriculum includes traditional activities like bead making, talking circles and stickball.

“A person in recovery needs to know they’re not alone,” Hoskin said. “If you’re Cherokee, there’s a real cultural reason why you’re not alone. We share traditions, even if those traditions in some families haven’t been practiced in generations.”

For Jennifer Lasiter, a 38-year-old Cherokee Nation citizen who struggled for years with opioid addiction after she began taking hydrocodone for a back injury, having a connection with other Cherokee citizens at her workplace has been an important part of her recovery.

“Just from working here at the Cherokee Nation, I believe that Cherokees band together and lift each other up,” said Lasiter, a single mother of three children who works for the tribe’s food distribution center and has been sober for five years. “As a tribe, we all feel connected in some way.”

___

Follow Sean Murphy at www.twitter.com/apseanmurphy

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

FILE - The Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship wedged across the Suez Canal and blocking traffi...
Associated Press

Maersk sues Evergreen over 2021 blocking of Suez Canal

CAIRO (AP) — The world’s biggest shipping company said Monday it sued a rival shipping line in a Danish court, seeking compensation for ship delays that resulted from the blocking of the Suez Canal by a hulking vessel two years ago. The Panama-flagged vessel Ever Given, operated by Evergreen Marine Corp., ran aground in March […]
11 hours ago
FILE - Washington Nationals owner Ted Lerner is shown in the dugout before a spring training baseba...
Associated Press

Washington Nationals owner Ted Lerner dies at 97

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ted Lerner, the billionaire real estate developer whose family bought the Washington Nationals in 2006, has died, the team announced Monday. He was 97. A Nationals spokesperson said Lerner died Sunday of complications from pneumonia at his home in Chevy Chase, Maryland. Lerner’s group purchased the Nationals from Major League Baseball in […]
11 hours ago
HFS FILE - Wild blueberries are ready for harvesting July 27, 2012, in Warren, Maine. Maine's Repub...
Associated Press

Maine blueberries vs. fly: US senator files bill to help

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The wild blueberry, Maine’s most important fruit, could get some help fighting off a pest under legislation proposed by the state’s Republican U.S. senator. Maine is the only state in the country with a significant harvest of wild blueberries, which are smaller cousins to the more ubiquitous cultivated berries. The wild […]
11 hours ago
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a media conference ahead of a meeting of NATO...
Associated Press

NATO chief says Ukraine’s ammunition use outstripping supply

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned Monday that Ukraine is using up ammunition far faster than its allies can provide it and putting pressure on Western defense industries, just as Russia ramps up its military offensive. “The war in Ukraine is consuming an enormous amount of munitions and depleting allied stockpiles,” Stoltenberg said. […]
11 hours ago
A 7th grader carries her plate which consists of three bean chili, rice, mandarins and cherry tomat...
Associated Press

Study hints healthier school lunch can reduce obesity

A 2010 federal law that boosted nutrition standards for school meals may have begun to help slow the rise in obesity among America’s children — even teenagers who can buy their own snacks, a new study showed. The national study found a small but significant decline in the average body mass index of more than […]
11 hours ago
This undated photo provided shows Allison Sesso. RIP Medical Debt has found a working formula to re...
Associated Press

RIP Medical Debt seeks to buy, resolve more hospital debt

RIP Medical Debt has found a working formula to relieve medical debt for millions of people. It still has room to grow. The New York nonprofit uses donations to buy medical debt in bulk from hospitals and debt collectors for pennies on the dollar. It mostly targets the debt of people with low incomes and […]
11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
Cherokee Nation announces plans for $18M treatment center