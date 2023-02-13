Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Maersk sues Evergreen over 2021 blocking of Suez Canal

Feb 13, 2023, 9:36 AM | Updated: 9:54 am
FILE - The Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship wedged across the Suez Canal and blocking traffi...

FILE - The Ever Given, a Panama-flagged cargo ship wedged across the Suez Canal and blocking traffic looms over the village of Amer, near Suez, Egypt on March 28, 2021. The world's biggest shipping company said Monday Feb. 13, 2023 it sued a rival shipping line in a Danish court, seeking compensation for ship delays that resulted from the blocking of the Suez Canal by a hulking vessel two years ago. (AP Photo/Mohamed Elshahed, File)

(AP Photo/Mohamed Elshahed, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

CAIRO (AP) — The world’s biggest shipping company said Monday it sued a rival shipping line in a Danish court, seeking compensation for ship delays that resulted from the blocking of the Suez Canal by a hulking vessel two years ago.

The Panama-flagged vessel Ever Given, operated by Evergreen Marine Corp., ran aground in March 2021, blocking the global waterway for nearly a week. The enormous vessel was released in a massive salvage operation.

In an email to The Associated Press, shipping giant A.P. Moeller-Maersk said it filed a claim against Evergreen Marine, the vessel’s Japanese owner and its German technical manager, Bernhard Schulte Management, in the Danish Maritime and Commercial High Court in Copenhagen, Denmark.

The Copenhagen-based shipping company said the claim is related to losses suffered during the canal’s blockage. It did not provide further details, including when it filed the claim.

The ShippingWatch, a news outlet covering maritime industry, however, reported Monday that 50 of Maersk’s container ships were delayed because of the canal’s blockage.

Maersk seeks millions of dollars in compensation to cover among other things costs it incurred from customers with goods being transported on the delayed ships, the report added.

Evergreen Marine and Bernhard Schulte did not immediately respond to requests for comment. The ship’s Japanese owner, Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd., was not immediately reachable.

The Ever Given was on its way to the Dutch port of Rotterdam on March 23, 2021 when it slammed into the bank of a single-lane stretch of the canal about 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) north of the southern entrance, near the Egyptian city of Suez.

A massive salvage effort by a flotilla of tugboats helped by the tides freed the skyscraper-sized vessel six days later, ending the crisis, and allowing hundreds of waiting ships to pass through the canal.

After it was freed, the Ever Given was held for more than three months in Egypt amid a financial dispute with authorities. Its release came after its owner reached a settlement with canal authorities over compensation following weeks of negotiations and a court standoff. Officials did not reveal details on the terms of the settlement but canal authorities had sought more than $900 million in compensation.

The canal’s blockage forced some ships at the time to take the lengthy alternate route around the Cape of Good Hope at Africa’s southern tip, requiring additional fuel and other costs. Hundreds of other ships waited in place for the blockage to end.

___

Associated Press writer Jan M. Olsen in Copenhagen, Denmark contributed in this report.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

FILE - Washington Nationals owner Ted Lerner is shown in the dugout before a spring training baseba...
Associated Press

Washington Nationals owner Ted Lerner dies at 97

WASHINGTON (AP) — Ted Lerner, the billionaire real estate developer whose family bought the Washington Nationals in 2006, has died, the team announced Monday. he was 97. A Nationals spokesperson said Lerner died Sunday of complications from pneumonia at his home in Chevy Chase, Maryland. Lerner’s group purchased the Nationals from Major League Baseball in […]
10 hours ago
HFS FILE - Wild blueberries are ready for harvesting July 27, 2012, in Warren, Maine. Maine's Repub...
Associated Press

Maine blueberries vs. fly: US senator files bill to help

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The wild blueberry, Maine’s most important fruit, could get some help fighting off a pest under legislation proposed by the state’s Republican U.S. senator. Maine is the only state in the country with a significant harvest of wild blueberries, which are smaller cousins to the more ubiquitous cultivated berries. The wild […]
10 hours ago
NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg speaks during a media conference ahead of a meeting of NATO...
Associated Press

NATO chief says Ukraine’s ammunition use outstripping supply

BRUSSELS (AP) — NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg warned Monday that Ukraine is using up ammunition far faster than its allies can provide it and putting pressure on Western defense industries, just as Russia ramps up its military offensive. “The war in Ukraine is consuming an enormous amount of munitions and depleting allied stockpiles,” Stoltenberg said. […]
10 hours ago
A 7th grader carries her plate which consists of three bean chili, rice, mandarins and cherry tomat...
Associated Press

Study hints healthier school lunch can reduce obesity

A 2010 federal law that boosted nutrition standards for school meals may have begun to help slow the rise in obesity among America’s children — even teenagers who can buy their own snacks, a new study showed. The national study found a small but significant decline in the average body mass index of more than […]
10 hours ago
This undated photo provided shows Allison Sesso. RIP Medical Debt has found a working formula to re...
Associated Press

RIP Medical Debt seeks to buy, resolve more hospital debt

RIP Medical Debt has found a working formula to relieve medical debt for millions of people. It still has room to grow. The New York nonprofit uses donations to buy medical debt in bulk from hospitals and debt collectors for pennies on the dollar. It mostly targets the debt of people with low incomes and […]
10 hours ago
FILE - Robert Iger, president and CEO of the Walt Disney Company, speaks at a news conference at Di...
Associated Press

Disney is planning an Avatar experience at Disneyland

The Walt Disney Co. is planning to add an Avatar experience to Disneyland and explore other opportunities at its theme parks as it looks for more ways to appeal to its guests. While Disney announced last week that it is cutting about 7,000 jobs as part of an ambitious companywide cost-savings plan and “strategic reorganization,” […]
10 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet can improve everyday life

Quantum Fiber supplies unlimited data with speeds up to 940 mbps, enough to share 4K videos with coworkers 20 times faster than a cable.
Maersk sues Evergreen over 2021 blocking of Suez Canal