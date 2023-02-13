Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Police in Avondale fatally shoot armed man in apartment complex parking lot

Feb 13, 2023, 6:01 AM
(Facebook Photo/Avondale Police Department)
PHOENIX – Police in Avondale said officers shot and killed an armed man in an apartment parking lot late Sunday.

The Avondale Police Department said officers responded to a call about a man with a gun chasing a woman near Dysart and Buckeye roads around 11 p.m.

When officers arrived at the apartment complex, they found the man in the parking lot. He posed an immediate, deadly threat, police said and they shot him.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

No one else was injured, police said.

The Glendale Police Department is investigating the shooting.

No other details were made available.

