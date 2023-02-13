Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Egypt’s president praises UAE, seeking to heal Gulf aid rift

Feb 13, 2023, 5:09 AM | Updated: 7:18 am
Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi talks during the World Government Summit opening day in Du...

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi talks during the World Government Summit opening day in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Feb 13, 2023. El-Sissi offered effusive praise Monday for the United Arab Emirates, seeking to repair a rift between Cairo and the Gulf Arab states that have supplied billions of dollars in aid to his nation. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

(AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi offered effusive praise Monday for the United Arab Emirates, seeking to repair a rift between Cairo and the Gulf Arab states that have supplied billions of dollars in aid to his nation.

El-Sissi has relied on handouts from Gulf Arab states to keep his country’s economy afloat since seizing power in 2013. Estimates suggest over $100 billion in Gulf money has gone to Cairo via Central Bank deposits, fuel aid and other support since then.

But in recent weeks, Gulf Arab nations, including Saudi Arabia, have begun signaling that they want to see more reforms from countries receiving their aid — particularly as nations worldwide struggle with inflation and the fallout from Russia’s war on Ukraine. That likely would affect Egypt, which already is under pressure from the International Monetary Fund to reform.

“We used to give direct grants and deposits without strings attached and we are changing that,” Saudi Finance Minister Mohammed al-Jadaan said at the World Economic Forum in Davos in January. “We need to see reforms. We are taxing our people. We are expecting also others to do the same, to do their efforts. We want to help but we want you also to do your part.”

In Kuwait, at least one lawmaker has begun asking about the billions loaned to Egypt and whether any of those funds had been repaid. While leaders in the United Arab Emirates haven’t commented publicly on its aid packages, it too has its own development plans and is being asked to deliver aid to earthquake-stricken Turkey and Syria.

Earlier this month, an opinion piece in the Egyptian state-owned newspaper Al-Gomhorya argued that Saudi Arabia and other Gulf states had no right to criticize the Egyptian government’s handling of its economy.

“Those barefoot and naked, who wore the most luxurious clothes recently, should not attack Egypt,” wrote editor Abdel Razek Tawfiq. “States whose age does not exceed the age of my youngest son do not have the right to talk about Egypt except with politeness, reverence and respect.”

The article later disappeared from the newspaper’s website, but a firestorm broke out online over the column. During a televised speech last week, el-Sissi talked down the spat.

”If we can’t say something good we should remain silent,” el-Sissi said.

El-Sissi spoke Monday before the World Government Summit in Dubai at a session attended by both UAE leader Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Dubai’s ruler, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum. The Egyptian president began his remarks acknowledging the two rulers as his “brothers.”

El-Sissi, onstage at the summit for what was billed as an interview with a journalist, launched into a monologue praising the UAE and Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed for his aid after the 2013 overthrow.

“The first to highlight is the support I have received from our brothers,” el-Sissi said. “Everything I said would not have been possible without the support we received.”

He didn’t directly address the controversy around the newspaper column, though toward the end of his remarks he referred elliptically to the dispute.

“Reality may be different from what we see in the media or what we hear from politicians … even when it’s politicians who think they are in control,” el-Sissi said. “Make sure to thank God for the generosity we have received.”

Anwar Gargash, a senior Emirati diplomat, tweeted after el-Sissi’s appearance: “Egypt, as usual, is loyal to its brothers and their stances. Appreciation for the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Kuwait was present in President Sissi’s speech.”

The Egyptian government has plans to sell stakes in dozens of state-controlled companies, including banks and energy firms. However, the government and the Egyptian military dominate the economy of the Arab world’s most-populous country, worrying investors.

Egypt meanwhile is allowing its Egyptian pound to devalue, with the currency down nearly 50% over the last year. The country also faces a foreign currency shortage exacerbating its woes and forcing it to postpone major projects.

El-Sissi, an army general, led the 2013 ouster of then-President Mohammed Morsi of the Muslim Brotherhood. His government has cracked down on dissidents and critics, jailing tens of thousands, virtually banning protests and monitoring social media.

___

Follow Jon Gambrell on Twitter at www.twitter.com/jongambrellAP.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi leaves the podium after his speech during the World Government Summit opening day in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Feb 13, 2023. El-Sissi offered effusive praise Monday for the United Arab Emirates, seeking to repair a rift between Cairo and the Gulf Arab states that have supplied billions of dollars in aid to his nation. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi talks during the World Government Summit opening day in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Feb 13, 2023. El-Sissi offered effusive praise Monday for the United Arab Emirates, seeking to repair a rift between Cairo and the Gulf Arab states that have supplied billions of dollars in aid to his nation. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi reacts during his speech at the World Government Summit opening day in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Feb 13, 2023. El-Sissi offered effusive praise Monday for the United Arab Emirates, seeking to repair a rift between Cairo and the Gulf Arab states that have supplied billions of dollars in aid to his nation. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, left, reacts during his speech at the World Government Summit opening day in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Feb 13, 2023. El-Sissi offered effusive praise Monday for the United Arab Emirates, seeking to repair a rift between Cairo and the Gulf Arab states that have supplied billions of dollars in aid to his nation. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi talks during the World Government Summit opening day in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Feb 13, 2023. El-Sissi offered effusive praise Monday for the United Arab Emirates, seeking to repair a rift between Cairo and the Gulf Arab states that have supplied billions of dollars in aid to his nation. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi talks during the World Government Summit opening day in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Feb 13, 2023. El-Sissi offered effusive praise Monday for the United Arab Emirates, seeking to repair a rift between Cairo and the Gulf Arab states that have supplied billions of dollars in aid to his nation. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi, left, reacts during his speech at the World Government Summit opening day in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Feb 13, 2023. El-Sissi offered effusive praise Monday for the United Arab Emirates, seeking to repair a rift between Cairo and the Gulf Arab states that have supplied billions of dollars in aid to his nation. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili) Egyptian President Abdel Fattah el-Sissi talks during the World Government Summit opening day in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Monday, Feb 13, 2023. El-Sissi offered effusive praise Monday for the United Arab Emirates, seeking to repair a rift between Cairo and the Gulf Arab states that have supplied billions of dollars in aid to his nation. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

AP

A 34-year-old Egyptian woman, who asked to be identified as N.S., visits a garden in Cairo, Egypt, ...
Associated Press

After their genitals were cut, some women search for healing

CAIRO (AP) — She remembers it all: How female relatives held her down when she was 11, legs spread and genitals exposed. The fear that stiffened her body. The stranger in black holding the scissors. And the pain. Like so many others, the 34-year-old Egyptian woman has lived with the psychological and physical repercussions of […]
8 hours ago
Associated Press

11 states consider ‘right to repair’ for farming equipment

DENVER (AP) — On Colorado’s northeastern plains, where the pencil-straight horizon divides golden fields and blue sky, a farmer named Danny Wood scrambles to plant and harvest proso millet, dryland corn and winter wheat in short, seasonal windows. That is until his high-tech Steiger 370 tractor conks out. The tractor’s manufacturer doesn’t allow Wood to […]
8 hours ago
FILE - In this June 15, 2018, file photo, cash is fanned out from a wallet in North Andover, Mass. ...
Associated Press

Kimberly Palmer: Family budgeting tips that actually work

When Tom Snyder coaches people in his church about how to budget, he starts by encouraging them to track their spending. “If we don’t track, we don’t know when to stop spending,” he says. The retired engineer and financial coach in Grand Rapids, Michigan, adds that it’s easy to be bumped off track by irregular […]
8 hours ago
Associated Press

Ex-CEO of Germany’s Wirecard denies charges at fraud trial

BERLIN (AP) — The former CEO of payments company Wirecard denied having known anything about false accounting at the firm as he testified Monday at his trial over its collapse in 2020. Wirecard was long the darling of Germany’s fintech scene until it filed for insolvency, saying that 1.9 billion euros ($2 billion) that had […]
8 hours ago
Atlantic City casino workers and their families mark a moment of silence during a rally in Atlantic...
Associated Press

Workers await as NJ lawmakers debate casino smoking ban

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — It’s often said that people who really want something are breathlessly anticipating it. But for a large group of Atlantic City casino workers who have been waiting 17 years for state lawmakers to consider ending smoking in casinos, that’s almost literally true. Dealers, cocktail servers and other casino workers — some […]
8 hours ago
FILE - European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni speaks during a media briefing at the Euro...
Associated Press

EU foresees economy improving, but inflation still painful

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Union’s executive branch has raised its economic growth forecast for the year, saying Europe will narrowly avoid a recession and has already passed its inflation peak as natural gas prices fall from astronomical highs. But the European Commission warned Monday that the high prices plaguing consumers will keep holding […]
8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet can improve everyday life

Quantum Fiber supplies unlimited data with speeds up to 940 mbps, enough to share 4K videos with coworkers 20 times faster than a cable.
Egypt’s president praises UAE, seeking to heal Gulf aid rift