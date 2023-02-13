Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Workers await as NJ lawmakers debate casino smoking ban

Feb 13, 2023, 3:04 AM | Updated: 3:11 am
Atlantic City casino workers and their families mark a moment of silence during a rally in Atlantic...

Atlantic City casino workers and their families mark a moment of silence during a rally in Atlantic City N.J. on April 12, 2022 to call on New Jersey lawmakers to pass a bill that would ban smoking in the city's nine casinos. On Monday Feb. 13, 2023, lawmakers will hold their first hearing on that bill. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

(AP Photo/Wayne Parry)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — It’s often said that people who really want something are breathlessly anticipating it. But for a large group of Atlantic City casino workers who have been waiting 17 years for state lawmakers to consider ending smoking in casinos, that’s almost literally true.

Dealers, cocktail servers and other casino workers — some of them with breathing ailments and other health problems they suspect are related to secondhand smoke from casino patrons — are eagerly awaiting Monday’s hearing before a New Jersey Senate committee on legislation that would prohibit smoking in Atlantic City’s nine casinos.

The bill would close a loophole in the state’s 2006 indoor smoking law written specifically to exempt casinos from bans on smoking indoors. Currently, smoking is permitted on 25% of a casino floor in Atlantic City.

Whether to ban smoking is one of the most controversial issues not only in Atlantic City casinos, but in other states where workers have expressed concern about secondhand smoke. They are waging similar campaigns in Rhode Island, Pennsylvania and Virginia.

The Casino Association of New Jersey, the trade group for Atlantic City’s casinos, has long opposed a smoking ban, predicting it would cost the industry jobs and revenue. But smoking opponents dispute those assertions, citing research from Las Vegas-based C3 Gaming that showed non-smoking casinos in several markets are now outperforming those where smoking is permitted.

Mark Giannantonio, president of Resorts Casino and head of the trade group, did not respond to a request for comment before Monday’s hearing.

The casinos also note they have spent millions on ventilation and other air purification systems. Workers and health industry groups contend there’s no level of secondhand smoke considered safe for humans.

Support for a smoking ban is widespread among New Jersey lawmakers: Identical smoking ban bills are sponsored or co-sponsored by 51 Assembly members and 23 state Senators, representing a bipartisan majority in both chambers.

The bills have repeatedly been introduced in the Legislature, only to sit untouched for several years not only without a vote, but without so much as a discussion.

That discussion is set to happen Monday afternoon, although a vote will not be taken that day.

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy, a Democrat, has promised to sign the bill if it’s passed by the Legislature.

___

Follow Wayne Parry on Twitter at www.twitter.com/WayneParryAC.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Atlantic City casino workers and their families attend a rally in Atlantic City N.J. on April 12, 2022 to call on New Jersey lawmakers to pass a bill that would ban smoking in the city's nine casinos. On Monday Feb. 13, 2023, lawmakers will hold their first hearing on that bill. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry) Atlantic City casino workers and their families attend a rally in Atlantic City N.J. on April 12, 2022 to call on New Jersey lawmakers to pass a bill that would ban smoking in the city's nine casinos. On Monday Feb. 13, 2023, lawmakers will hold their first hearing on that bill. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry) Atlantic City casino workers and their families attend a rally in Atlantic City N.J. on April 12, 2022 to call on New Jersey lawmakers to pass a bill that would ban smoking in the city's nine casinos. On Monday Feb. 13, 2023, lawmakers will hold their first hearing on that bill. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry) Cigarette butts sit in an ashtray in a smoking section of the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City N.J. on Aug. 8, 2022. On Monday Feb. 13, 2023, lawmakers will hold their first hearing on a bill that would ban smoking in Atlantic City's nine casinos. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry) A gambler smokes while playing a slot machine at the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City N.J. on Aug. 8, 2022. On Monday Feb. 13, 2023, lawmakers will hold their first hearing on a bill that would ban smoking in Atlantic City's nine casinos. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry) A gambler smokes while playing a slot machine at the Hard Rock casino in Atlantic City N.J. on Aug. 8, 2022. On Monday Feb. 13, 2023, lawmakers will hold their first hearing on a bill that would ban smoking in Atlantic City's nine casinos. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry) Atlantic City casino workers and their families mark a moment of silence during a rally in Atlantic City N.J. on April 12, 2022 to call on New Jersey lawmakers to pass a bill that would ban smoking in the city's nine casinos. On Monday Feb. 13, 2023, lawmakers will hold their first hearing on that bill. (AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

AP

FILE - European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni speaks during a media briefing at the Euro...
Associated Press

EU foresees economy improving, but inflation still painful

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Union’s executive branch has raised its economic growth forecast for the year, saying Europe will narrowly avoid a recession and has already passed its inflation peak as natural gas prices fall from astronomical highs. But the European Commission warned Monday that the high prices plaguing consumers will keep holding […]
3 hours ago
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks at Parliament House in Canberra, Monday, Feb. 13,...
Associated Press

Australia adds $300 million in funding for Indigenous pledge

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Fifteen years after the Australian Parliament’s historic apology to its Indigenous people for past wrongs, the government on Monday announced 424 million Australian dollars ($293 million) in new funding to improve the lives of Australia’s original inhabitants. In 2008, a newly elected center-left Labor Party government apologized to the Indigenous population […]
3 hours ago
Journalists take photographs at a newsroom of the Voice of Democracy, VOD office in Phnom Penh, Cam...
Associated Press

Independent radio station in Cambodia shut on order of PM

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — One of Cambodia’s last free media outlets, Voice of Democracy radio, on Monday ceased operations after Prime Minister Hun Sen ordered its closure for allegedly slandering his son by misreporting a story about aid to earthquake-struck Turkey. The story, which was also published on the website of VoD, as the […]
3 hours ago
Koji Sato, center, Toyota chief branding officer and CEO-designate poses with his management teams,...
Associated Press

Toyota’s CEO-to-be outlines leadership team bullish on EVs

TOKYO (AP) — The next president at Japan’s top automaker Toyota, Koji Sato, introduced a management team Monday that he said will lead an aggressive push on electric vehicles. Sato stressed that “electrification” is a key theme for his team and promised to develop a totally new, next-generation electric vehicle by 2026. That will be […]
3 hours ago
A woman rides a scooter while passing by the advertising billboards of a new residential project in...
Associated Press

Dubai boom sees Russian cash, high rents and reborn projects

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Fourteen years after a financial crisis nearly brought Dubai to its knees, several major abandoned real estate projects are finally showing signs of life as part of a new economic boom in the city-state. As with previous upturns in Dubai, war is a driving force. But this time it’s […]
3 hours ago
A man experiences a driving simulator of a flying taxi at the Dubai Roads and Transportation Author...
Associated Press

Dubai again plans for flying taxi takeoff, this time by 2026

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai again is planning for the takeoff of flying taxis in this futuristic city-state on the Arabian Peninsula, offering its firmest details yet Monday for a pledged launch by 2026. Since 2017, the commercial capital of the United Arab Emirates has offered promises to launch flying taxis in the […]
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet can improve everyday life

Quantum Fiber supplies unlimited data with speeds up to 940 mbps, enough to share 4K videos with coworkers 20 times faster than a cable.
Workers await as NJ lawmakers debate casino smoking ban