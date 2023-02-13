Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

EU foresees economy improving, but inflation still painful

Feb 13, 2023, 2:07 AM | Updated: 3:54 am
FILE - European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni speaks during a media briefing at the Euro...

FILE - European Commissioner for Economy Paolo Gentiloni speaks during a media briefing at the European Council building in Brussels on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021. The European Union's executive branch has on Monday, Feb. 13, 2023 raised its economic growth forecast for the year, saying Europe will narrowly avoid a recession and has already passed its inflation peak as natural gas prices fall from astronomical highs. “The EU economy beat expectations last year, with resilient growth in spite of the shockwaves from the Russian war of aggression,” said Gentiloni. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert, File)

(AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The European Union’s executive branch has raised its economic growth forecast for the year, saying Europe will narrowly avoid a recession and has already passed its inflation peak as natural gas prices fall from astronomical highs.

But the European Commission warned Monday that the high prices plaguing consumers will keep holding back the economy for months to come.

Growth for 2023 should reach 0.8% for the 20 EU countries that use the euro currency, the commission said in its winter economic outlook. That is an increase from 0.3% expected in the last outlook from November.

For the broader 27-nation bloc, growth was estimated at 0.9%, also up from 0.3%.

Getting credit for the improvement was the high level of natural gas storage that has alleviated fears of energy rationing over the winter. European utilities and governments raced to line up new supplies after Russia cut off most natural gas deliveries to Europe amid the war in Ukraine.

Prices for natural gas — used to heat homes, fuel industry and generate electricity — reached record levels last summer, rising to 18 times above their pre-crisis level, and led households and businesses to reduce their use. Prices have since fallen from that peak, though they are some three times higher than before Russia started massing troops on Ukraine’s border.

The economy is expected avoid a contraction in the current January-to-March quarter, the commission said. Coming after growth of 0.1% in the final three months of last year, that indicates there won’t be a technical recession as was once feared.

Two straight quarters of shrinking economic output is one definition of recession, though the economists on the eurozone business cycle dating committee use a broader range of data such as unemployment and the depth of the downturn when assessing whether to declare a recession.

Paolo Gentiloni, European commissioner for economy, cited the effort to line up new supplies of natural gas and a 25% drop in use because of high prices and conservation measures as the major achievement behind the improved outlook.

“What we were able to manage was the energy independence from Russia,” he said at a news conference.

While the outlook is “less negative than we expected,” Gentiloni said, “this doesn’t mean we have a positive overall outlook.”

He said “inflation will release its grip on purchasing power only gradually.” And the possibility that the war in Ukraine could further disrupt the economy is a risk to growth that “is not easy to predict.”

Headwinds to the economy are strong, the commission said in its report. Energy costs and consumer prices are still high even after three straight months of decline in annual inflation from the 10.6% peak in October to 8.5% in January.

On top of that, the European Central Bank is sharply raising interest rates to contain inflation, a step that dampens growth by raising the cost of borrowing for consumers and businesses.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

Associated Press

Ex-CEO of Germany’s Wirecard denies charges at fraud trial

BERLIN (AP) — The former CEO of payments company Wirecard denied having known anything about false accounting at the firm as he testified Monday at his trial over its collapse in 2020. Wirecard was long the darling of Germany’s fintech scene until it filed for insolvency, saying that 1.9 billion euros ($2 billion) that had […]
4 hours ago
Atlantic City casino workers and their families mark a moment of silence during a rally in Atlantic...
Associated Press

Workers await as NJ lawmakers debate casino smoking ban

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — It’s often said that people who really want something are breathlessly anticipating it. But for a large group of Atlantic City casino workers who have been waiting 17 years for state lawmakers to consider ending smoking in casinos, that’s almost literally true. Dealers, cocktail servers and other casino workers — some […]
4 hours ago
Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese speaks at Parliament House in Canberra, Monday, Feb. 13,...
Associated Press

Australia adds $300 million in funding for Indigenous pledge

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Fifteen years after the Australian Parliament’s historic apology to its Indigenous people for past wrongs, the government on Monday announced 424 million Australian dollars ($293 million) in new funding to improve the lives of Australia’s original inhabitants. In 2008, a newly elected center-left Labor Party government apologized to the Indigenous population […]
4 hours ago
Journalists take photographs at a newsroom of the Voice of Democracy, VOD office in Phnom Penh, Cam...
Associated Press

Independent radio station in Cambodia shut on order of PM

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — One of Cambodia’s last free media outlets, Voice of Democracy radio, on Monday ceased operations after Prime Minister Hun Sen ordered its closure for allegedly slandering his son by misreporting a story about aid to earthquake-struck Turkey. The story, which was also published on the website of VoD, as the […]
4 hours ago
Koji Sato, center, Toyota chief branding officer and CEO-designate poses with his management teams,...
Associated Press

Toyota’s CEO-to-be outlines leadership team bullish on EVs

TOKYO (AP) — The next president at Japan’s top automaker Toyota, Koji Sato, introduced a management team Monday that he said will lead an aggressive push on electric vehicles. Sato stressed that “electrification” is a key theme for his team and promised to develop a totally new, next-generation electric vehicle by 2026. That will be […]
4 hours ago
A woman rides a scooter while passing by the advertising billboards of a new residential project in...
Associated Press

Dubai boom sees Russian cash, high rents and reborn projects

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Fourteen years after a financial crisis nearly brought Dubai to its knees, several major abandoned real estate projects are finally showing signs of life as part of a new economic boom in the city-state. As with previous upturns in Dubai, war is a driving force. But this time it’s […]
4 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
EU foresees economy improving, but inflation still painful