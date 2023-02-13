Close
Independent radio station in Cambodia shut on order of PM

Feb 13, 2023, 12:52 AM | Updated: 1:03 am
Journalists take photographs at a newsroom of the Voice of Democracy, VOD office in Phnom Penh, Cam...

Journalists take photographs at a newsroom of the Voice of Democracy, VOD office in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen on Sunday, Feb. 12, ordered one of the handful of independent media broadcasters to shut down for publishing an article he said intentionally slandered his son in connection with the country's relief assistance to earthquake victims in Turkey. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)

(AP Photo/Heng Sinith)
BY

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia (AP) — One of Cambodia’s last free media outlets, Voice of Democracy radio, on Monday ceased operations after Prime Minister Hun Sen ordered its closure for allegedly slandering his son by misreporting a story about aid to earthquake-struck Turkey.

The story, which was also published on the website of VoD, as the station is better known, claimed that Hun Sen’s son, Lt. Gen. Hun Manet, had signed the document on his father’s behalf authorizing the $100,000 donation for quake relief aid.

Hun Sen said the article misinterpreted the facts and that only the prime minister has the authority to make decisions on foreign aid. VoD acknowledged it had made a mistake, but that did not satisfy Hun Sen, who has ruled Cambodia with an iron fist for 38 years, during which he has cracked down on critics and independent media.

His son heads the army and has been nominated by Hun Sen’s Cambodian People’s Party to succeed him when he steps down. With most opponents silenced, including the only credible opposition party, Hun Sen is certain to lead his party to another victory in a general election scheduled for later this year.

VoD has reported extensively on sensitive issues such as land-grabbing and criminal gangs operating with near impunity to carry out internet scams with people, especially foreigners, tricked into working under conditions of near-slavery. The media clampdown has already hounded several outlets out of business on disputed grounds that they had not properly paid their taxes.

The Information Ministry said Monday that VoD’s license was being revoked “because it has seriously violated the ethics of professional journalism and did not make a correction according to the press law, affecting the honor and prestige of the government”

Phil Robertson, deputy Asia director of Human Rights Watch, said the Cambodian government “has never liked VoD’s reporting, and given Prime Minister Hun Sen’s authoritarian attitude towards independent media, it’s likely VoD have been living on borrowed time for a while.”

“But that’s no excuse for this outrageous and ridiculous order to shut them down based on the silliest of rationales about who signed a government document to give aid to Turkey. This flimsy and absurd decision barely masks the government’s real intent to further suppress media freedom.”

He said that historically, Hun Sen and his party usually crack down hard on any independent voices ahead of a national election. “Going after VoD is a good indication that scheduled July 23 poll will be neither free nor fair.”

Hun Sen had ordered VoD to cease operating at 10 a.m. Monday, and the station’s personnel were at their desks when representatives from Phnom Penh City Hall and the Information Ministry arrived to serve the order. The road outside was closed in an evident effort to quash any street protests.

However, there were no confrontations because VoD said they would honor the license revocation. Hun Sen had advised the authorities to just inform the station when the deadline arrived and not take any further action.

After the authorities left, other reporters trooped to the VoD office to hear staff express their disappointment.

“I could not imagine that the prime minister would shut down the voice of the people like this,” said a tearful staff, Khan Leakhena. “VoD only went directly to report on people who had land disputes, but then it was manipulated to look as if we are from the opposition.”

A VoD spokesperson, Sothoeuth Ith, said after receiving the closure order, “So for now, we will stay silent, we will not continue our broadcast.”

“Maybe hopefully this is not the end of everything,” he told journalists. In what appeared to refer to the possibility that Hun Sen might eventually restore VoD’s license, he said: “We will try our best to work with all relevant stakeholders and hopefully a solution can be realized.”

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Voice of Democracy, VOD, news coordinator Lim Thida, right, cries at her office in Phnom Penh, Cambodia Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen on Sunday, Feb. 12, ordered one of the handful of independent media broadcasters to shut down for publishing an article he said intentionally slandered his son in connection with the country's relief assistance to earthquake victims in Turkey. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith) Journalists gather in front of the Voice of Democracy, VOD office in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Prime Minister Hun Sen on Sunday, Feb. 12, ordered VOD, one of the handful of independent media broadcasters, to shut down for publishing an article he said intentionally slandered his son in connection with the country's relief assistance to earthquake victims in Turkey. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith) Authority arrive at the Voice of Democracy, VOD office in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Prime Minister Hun Sen on Sunday, Feb. 12, ordered VOD, one of the handful of independent media broadcasters, to shut down for publishing an article he said intentionally slandered his son in connection with the country's relief assistance to earthquake victims in Turkey. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith) Authorities arrive at the Voice of Democracy, VOD, office in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Prime Minister Hun Sen on Sunday, Feb. 12, ordered one of the handful of independent media broadcasters to shut down for publishing an article he said intentionally slandered his son in connection with the country's relief assistance to earthquake victims in Turkey. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith) A logo of VOD, Voice of Democracy sticks on a main door of its office in Phnom Penh Cambodia, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen on Sunday, Feb. 12, ordered one of the handful of independent media broadcasters to shut down for publishing an article he said intentionally slandered his son in connection with the country's relief assistance to earthquake victims in Turkey. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith) Journalists gather in front of VOD, Voice of Democracy, office in Phnom Penh Cambodia, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen on Sunday, Feb. 12, ordered one of the handful of independent media broadcasters to shut down for publishing an article he said intentionally slandered his son in connection with the country's relief assistance to earthquake victims in Turkey. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith) Construction workers on a back truck drive past VOD, Voice of Democracy, office in Phnom Penh Cambodia, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen on Sunday, Feb. 12, ordered one of the handful of independent media broadcasters to shut down for publishing an article he said intentionally slandered his son in connection with the country's relief assistance to earthquake victims in Turkey. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith) VOD, Voice of Democracy, news coordinator Lim Thida, front right, cries at her office in Phnom Penh, Cambodia Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen on Sunday, Feb. 12, ordered one of the handful of independent media broadcasters to shut down for publishing an article he said intentionally slandered his son in connection with the country's relief assistance to earthquake victims in Turkey. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith) Executive Director of Cambodian Center for Human Rights Chok Sopheap, right, hugs VOD, Voice of Democracy, news coordinator Lim Thida as she cries at her office in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen on Sunday, Feb. 12, ordered one of the handful of independent media broadcasters to shut down for publishing an article he said intentionally slandered his son in connection with the country's relief assistance to earthquake victims in Turkey. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith) Journalists take photographs at a newsroom of the Voice of Democracy, VOD office in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, Monday, Feb. 13, 2023. Cambodia's Prime Minister Hun Sen on Sunday, Feb. 12, ordered one of the handful of independent media broadcasters to shut down for publishing an article he said intentionally slandered his son in connection with the country's relief assistance to earthquake victims in Turkey. (AP Photo/Heng Sinith)

AP

Associated Press

