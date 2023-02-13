Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

This Week: Coca-Cola earnings, inflation and housing updates

Feb 12, 2023, 11:00 PM | Updated: 11:03 pm
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

A look at some of the key business events and economic indicators upcoming this week:

Coca-Cola reports results

Coca-Cola will report its latest financial results on Tuesday.

The Atlanta-based beverage company, whose brands include Dasani, Fanta and its namesake drink, has been raising prices to deal with inflation, but has seen consumers trade down to smaller package sizes or private-label competitors to cut costs. Coke rolled out value packs with smaller-size bottles in the U.S., Japan and other markets for cost-conscious shoppers.

Inflation update

The Labor Department releases its January snapshot of inflation at the consumer level Tuesday.

Inflation has been easing in recent months, raising hopes that The Federal Reserve can soon shift to a less aggressive policy on interest rates. The central bank has been raising interest rates to try and tame inflation. Economists expect that inflation continued easing in January. Consumers, though, are still feeling the squeeze on their wallets from high prices on many goods and services.

Consumer price index, annual percent change, not seasonally adjusted:

Aug. 8.3

Sept. 8.2

Oct. 7.8

Nov. 7.1

Dec. 6.5

Jan. 6.2 Est.

Source: FactSet

Housing barometer

Mortgage rates are up slightly after several weeks of declines, a possible sign of stability that could draw in home shoppers with spring buying season weeks away.

But has that spurred more would-be homebuyers to apply for a mortgage? Not consistently. The Mortgage Bankers Association’s weekly survey of mortgage applications has been mixed in recent weeks. The MBA reports its latest weekly home loan application data Wednesday.

Mortgage applications survey, weekly percent change, seasonally adjusted:

Dec. 30: -10.26

Jan. 6: 21.19

Jan. 13: 27.85

Jan. 20: 6.95

Jan. 27: -8.97

Feb. 3: 7.4

Source: FactSet

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

A woman rides a scooter while passing by the advertising billboards of a new residential project in...
Associated Press

Dubai boom sees Russian cash, high rents and reborn projects

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Fourteen years after a financial crisis nearly brought Dubai to its knees, several major abandoned real estate projects are finally showing signs of life as part of a new economic boom in the city-state. As with previous upturns in Dubai, war is a driving force. But this time it’s […]
30 minutes ago
Associated Press

Dubai again plans for flying taxi takeoff, this time by 2026

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Dubai again is planning for the takeoff of flying taxis in this futuristic city-state on the Arabian Peninsula, offering its firmest details yet Monday for a pledged launch by 2026. Since 2017, the commercial capital of the United Arab Emirates has offered promises to launch flying taxis in the […]
1 day ago
A currency trader passes by the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left...
Associated Press

Asian stocks slide ahead of US inflation update

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stocks sank Monday ahead of a U.S. inflation update traders worry might lead to more interest rate hikes. Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul declined. Shanghai advanced. Oil prices declined. Traders hope Tuesday’s inflation data will show upward pressure on U.S. prices is easing, which might encourage the Federal Reserve to ease […]
1 day ago
Associated Press

Google to expand misinformation “prebunking” in Europe

WASHINGTON (AP) — After seeing promising results in Eastern Europe, Google will initiate a new campaign in Germany that aims to make people more resilient to the corrosive effects of online misinformation. The tech giant plans to release a series of short videos highlighting the techniques common to many misleading claims. The videos will appear […]
1 day ago
FILE - The Pentagon is seen from Air Force One as it flies over Washington, March 2, 2022. U.S. off...
Associated Press

US fighter jet shoots down 4th object in 8 days on orders from White House

A U.S. fighter jet shot down an “unidentified object” over Lake Huron on Sunday on orders from President Joe Biden.
1 day ago
A currency trader passes by the screens showing the Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI), left...
Associated Press

Asian stocks slide ahead of US inflation update

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets sank Monday ahead of a U.S. inflation update that traders worry might lead to more interest rate hikes. Tokyo, Hong Kong and Seoul declined. Shanghai advanced. Oil prices declined. Traders hope Tuesday’s inflation data will show upward pressure on U.S. prices is easing, which might encourage the Federal Reserve […]
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
This Week: Coca-Cola earnings, inflation and housing updates