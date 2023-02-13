Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Police: Pedestrian killed after being hit by impaired driver in Phoenix

Feb 13, 2023, 8:04 AM
PHOENIX — A pedestrian died in Phoenix after he was struck by a sport utility vehicle driven by an impaired person Saturday night, authorities said.

Officers responded to a collision call around 8:30 p.m. near 83rd Avenue and McDowell Road, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.

They found 36-year-old Lucian Mosoianu lying in the street, and fire personnel pronounced him dead at the scene.

Mosoianu was crossing diagonally through the intersection when an SUV driving westbound on McDowell Road struck him.

The driver of the SUV was evaluated for intoxication, processed for DUI, cited and released from the scene.

An investigation remains ongoing.

No additional information was made available.

Police: Pedestrian killed after being hit by impaired driver in Phoenix