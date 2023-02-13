Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Lost something at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport? Here’s how to recover it

Feb 13, 2023, 4:15 AM | Updated: 7:45 am
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)...
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
(AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
SuElen Rivera's Profile Picture BY
KTAR.com

PHOENIX — If you lost items while traveling through Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport, here is the process for how belongings are stowed and can be recovered.

Travelers who have left items have 30 days to make a claim to the TSA Contact Center, the airline they flew with or the city of Phoenix before unclaimed items are sent away, Larry Cummings, transportation security officer in the lost and found department, told KTAR News 92.3 FM on Wednesday.

What they will want to mention regarding the item includes: the date, the checkpoint that they were at, a good description of the lost items, an email address and a phone number. If travelers are unable to remember the checkpoint, the name of the airlines will suffice, he said.

RELATED STORIES

“When a passenger leaves something at the checkpoint, a TSO or an officer takes that item back to the security supervisor’s desk and at that point in time, the supervisor goes ahead and opens up … a report on what the item is,” Cummings explained.

All lost items are put into categories, such as electronics, jewelry or clothing, at which point they are dated, labeled and stored in plastic bags inside cabinets, Cummings said. Some belongings are recovered from washrooms, restaurants, on an outside curb or on a sky train.

On average, Sky Harbor takes in about 3,000 items per month, but not all items are held by the TSA, the TSO said.

About 1,800 items are sent to the TSA, while the rest go to the city of Phoenix or the individual airlines’ lost and found departments.

Among the most forgotten items at the airport are glasses, belts and clothing, with an average of 300 glasses taken to the lost and found each month.

For unclaimed belongings, the airport begins recycling them after 30 days to the state of Arizona and Washington D.C., Cummings said. Some items are also destroyed.

Items such as clothing, shoes and hats head to the state, while items with information on them like laptops, cell phones and tablets are packaged up and sent to Washington. Licenses, credit cards and COVID-19 cards are put into a shredder.

The last Washington drop, which occurs about every three months, included 40 laptops, 80 tablets and approximately 35 smart phones, according to Cummings.

“There’s a significant amount of money that’s wrapped up in unclaimed items at the airport,” Cummings said.

As for lost luggage, all contents within it are immediately taken out once it reaches the facility, categorized and left in the lost and found for the 30-day period.

“We don’t have the facility to track a lot of people down. We take what information we have and we go with it, we try to reunite people with their property,” Cummings said.

“That’s probably one of the hardest things of this job when you have to tell people ‘no’ you don’t have it. One of the happiest things is when you can reunite somebody with their property and they’re all excited and happy about it.”

KTAR News 92.3 FM Taylor Tasler contributed to this story.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Facebook Photo/Avondale Police Department)...
KTAR.com

Police in Avondale fatally shoot armed man in apartment complex parking lot

Police in Avondale said officers shot and killed an armed man in an apartment parking lot late Sunday.
8 hours ago
(Fox News screenshot)...
KTAR.com

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs says school voucher expansion leaves many behind

Arizona Gov. Katie Hobbs went on Fox News Sunday to discuss education, specifically the private school voucher program.
8 hours ago
(Pexels Photo)...
SuElen Rivera

These Valley cities rank among top in the US to celebrate Valentine’s Day

Love is in the air, and people living in or visiting some Valley cities might be able to notice it more than those elsewhere.
8 hours ago
(Twitter Photo/@SEMIAmericas)...
Alex Weiner

Phoenix to host nation’s largest semiconductor and microchips conference starting in 2025

Arizona has become a destination for the microelectronics industry, and Phoenix will host the largest semiconductor conference in the U.S.
8 hours ago
Metallica will perform twice at State Farm Stadium in 2023. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images for G...
KTAR.com

Here are the shows set for Valley’s biggest concert stages

Here are all the headline acts set to perform at the Phoenix area's large-scale concert venues in the coming months.
8 hours ago
(Twitter Photo/@Good360)...
Alex Weiner

What happens to the losing team’s Super Bowl champions merchandise?

Thousands of shirts, hats and other apparel items are made ahead of time for both teams competing in the Super Bowl each year.
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet can improve everyday life

Quantum Fiber supplies unlimited data with speeds up to 940 mbps, enough to share 4K videos with coworkers 20 times faster than a cable.
Lost something at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport? Here’s how to recover it