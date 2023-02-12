Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM
ARIZONA NEWS

Phoenix police investigate in-custody death of man being taken to hospital

Feb 12, 2023, 10:55 AM
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department )...
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department )
(Facebook File Photo/Phoenix Police Department )
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — An investigation is underway after a man in Phoenix police custody died on the way to a hospital on Saturday, authorities said.

Officers responded to a damage incident around 6 p.m. near 44th Street and McDowell Road when a caller said a man was allegedly breaking windows and acting erratic.

Police detained a 40-year-old man who matched the description of the caller, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.

RELATED STORIES

Leg restraints were also used due to the man’s erratic behavior, police said.

While the man was on the way to the hospital, he became unresponsive and lifesaving measures were performed by paramedics.

The man died at the hospital, police said.

His cause and manner of death will be determined by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office

The case is under both an administrative and criminal investigation.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

Arizona News

(Pexels Photo)...
KTAR.com

Rain, cooler temperatures to return to the Valley this week

Following a weekend of warm, sunny weather, rain and cooler temperatures are returning to the Valley this week.
12 hours ago
Moontee Sinquah (Hopi / Tewa / Choctaw) – 2020 Senior World Champion (Photo courtesy of the Hear...
KTAR.com

Annual Hoop Dance Contest to take stage at Heard Museum

The 33rd annual World Championship Hoop Dance Contest is slated for Feb. 18-19 at the Heard Museum
12 hours ago
(Twitter Photo/@CityofPhoenixAZ)...
Alex Weiner

Here are tips for flying out of Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport after Super Bowl LVII

Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport is preparing to see its highest number of travelers on record Monday after the Super Bowl.
12 hours ago
(Phoenix Police Department Photo)...
KTAR.com

Young boy dies after hit-and-run in Phoenix, suspect vehicle outstanding

An adolescent boy died Saturday evening after getting struck by a lifted truck in a hit-and-run in Phoenix, authorities said. 
2 days ago
(Twitter Photo/ADOT)...
KTAR.com

Eastbound Interstate 10 lanes reopen in Chandler after fatal crash

The eastbound lanes of Interstate 10 in the East Valley closed Saturday night after a crash, transportation officials said.
2 days ago
FILE - A motorist fuels up at a gas station in Santa Cruz, Calif., Monday, March 7, 2011. A leak in...
Associated Press

Gas pipeline to Vegas resumes operating after shutdown

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A pipeline facility in California that was forced to shut down deliveries of gasoline and diesel from the Los Angeles area east to areas including Las Vegas and Phoenix due to a leak, resumed operations on Saturday, according to the pipeline’s operator. The source of the leak was isolated within its […]
2 days ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet can improve everyday life

Quantum Fiber supplies unlimited data with speeds up to 940 mbps, enough to share 4K videos with coworkers 20 times faster than a cable.
Phoenix police investigate in-custody death of man being taken to hospital