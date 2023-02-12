PHOENIX — An investigation is underway after a man in Phoenix police custody died on the way to a hospital on Saturday, authorities said.

Officers responded to a damage incident around 6 p.m. near 44th Street and McDowell Road when a caller said a man was allegedly breaking windows and acting erratic.

Police detained a 40-year-old man who matched the description of the caller, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.

Leg restraints were also used due to the man’s erratic behavior, police said.

While the man was on the way to the hospital, he became unresponsive and lifesaving measures were performed by paramedics.

The man died at the hospital, police said.

His cause and manner of death will be determined by the Maricopa County Medical Examiner’s Office

The case is under both an administrative and criminal investigation.

