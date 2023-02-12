Young boy dies after hit-and-run in Phoenix, suspect vehicle outstanding

PHOENIX — An adolescent boy died Saturday evening after getting struck by a lifted truck in a hit-and-run in Phoenix, authorities said.

Officers responded to the area of Thomas Road and 67th Avenue at approximately 5 p.m. and found the juvenile in the street with critical injuries, the Phoenix Police Department said in a press release.

Phoenix Fire transported the boy to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Detectives learned the vehicle was heading northbound on 67th Avenue when it struck the victim who stepped off the sidewalk, authorities said.

The vehicle was described as a four-door lifted maroon or faded red-colored truck with a chrome strip across the door.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Phoenix Police Department at 602-262-6151 or, to remain anonymous, Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 480-TESTIGO (837-8446) for Spanish.

🚨 WANTED 🚨 A juvenile was struck and killed just after 5pm by this truck in the area of 67th Ave. & Thomas. The truck is described as a maroon, or faded red, 4-door pickup truck with a chrome strip. The truck was last seen heading northbound on 67th Ave. pic.twitter.com/8K7I9KDaoy — Phoenix Police (@PhoenixPolice) February 12, 2023

