Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Harley-Davidson from 1908 becomes priciest bike at auction

Feb 11, 2023, 1:59 PM | Updated: 2:07 pm
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

MILWAUKEE (AP) — A rare Harley-Davidson motorcycle built in 1908 has become the most expensive motorcycle ever sold at auction, according to data compiled by a website that tracks vintage motorcycle sales.

The Strap Tank Harley-Davidson was recorded on vintagent.com as being sold for $935,000 after auction fees last month at the Mecum Auction in Las Vegas, The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Friday.

The bike was named Strap Tank because its oil and fuel tanks are attached to the frame with nickel straps. The bike is believed to be one of only 12 such models in the world.

A 1907 Strap Tank sold for $715,000 after fees but didn’t go for as much as the record-setting 1908 Strap Tank because it was never restored.

The record-breaking bike had many of its original parts, making it even more rare, said Greg Arnold, Motorcycle Division Manager at Mecum Auctions.

“We marketed the bike well and Harley is by far the most famous American motorcycle brand so we had a feeling it would do well in auction, but obviously you are surprised anytime you sell the most expensive bike ever,” he said.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

The Bowling Green Fire Department's Safe Haven Baby Box at BGFD's Fire Station 7 is seen Friday, Fe...
Associated Press

1st infant in Kentucky surrendered anonymously at ‘baby box’

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has seen its first infant anonymously dropped off at one of its “baby box” safe surrender locations. At a news conference Friday, Safe Haven Baby Boxes founder and CEO Monica Kelsey said the child was dropped off within the last seven days at a Bowling Green Fire Department location, […]
18 hours ago
FILE - A woman from Cuba waits with other migrants to be processed to seek asylum after crossing th...
Associated Press

Migrants seeking US sponsors find questionable offers online

Pedro Yudel Bruzon was looking for someone in the U.S. to support his effort to seek asylum when he landed on a Facebook page filled with posts demanding up to $10,000 for a financial sponsor. It’s part of an underground market that’s emerged since the Biden administration announced it would accept 30,000 immigrants each month […]
18 hours ago
Children walk between tents, in Aslanli, southeastern Turkey, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Tens of thous...
Associated Press

Fundraisers for Syria, Turkey earthquake try to deliver aid

NEW YORK (AP) — Humanitarian groups working in southern Turkey and northwest Syria warn that Monday’s earthquake will have a “long tail” — a wide range of needs that will require donations for months, or even years, after the rescue and recovery missions end. Among the worst in recent history, the 7.8 magnitude earthquake has […]
18 hours ago
FILE - Finland's President Sauli Niinisto, left, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenber speak b...
Associated Press

Finnish president wants Finland, Sweden in NATO by summer

HELSINKI (AP) — The Finnish president said in an interview published Saturday that he trusts that Finland and Sweden will be admitted into NATO by July, and hinted that he wants the United States to put pressure on Turkey to approve their membership bids. If the issue drags on, the entire process of admitting new […]
18 hours ago
Turkish rescuers work to pull out Ergin Guzeloglan, 36, from a collapsed building five days after a...
Associated Press

5 days in, survivors still found in quake-hit Turkey, Syria

ANTAKYA, Turkey (AP) — Rescue teams in Turkey on Saturday pulled to safety a family of five who survived inside their collapsed home for five days following a major earthquake in a sprawling border region of Turkey and Syria. The death toll, however, was approaching 25,000. They first extricated mother and daughter Havva and Fatmagul […]
18 hours ago
A protester holds a placard reading : "General Strike J-24" during a demonstration against plans to...
Associated Press

Nearly 1 million French march in 4th day of pension protests

PARIS (AP) — Police were out in force across France on Saturday as protesters held a sometimes restive fourth round of nationwide demonstrations against President Emmanuel Macron’s plans to reform the country’s pension system. Over 960,000 people marched in Paris, Nice, Marseille, Toulouse, Nantes and other cities, according to the Interior Ministry. Protesters hoped to […]
18 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet can improve everyday life

Quantum Fiber supplies unlimited data with speeds up to 940 mbps, enough to share 4K videos with coworkers 20 times faster than a cable.
Harley-Davidson from 1908 becomes priciest bike at auction