Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

US blacklists 6 Chinese entities over balloon program

Feb 10, 2023, 9:09 PM | Updated: 10:55 pm
FILE - In this image provided by the FBI, FBI special agents assigned to the evidence response team...

FILE - In this image provided by the FBI, FBI special agents assigned to the evidence response team process material recovered from the high altitude balloon recovered off the coast of South Carolina, Feb. 9, 2023, at the FBI laboratory in Quantico, Va. The United States on Friday, Feb. 10 blacklisted six Chinese entities it said were linked to Beijing's aerospace programs as part of its retaliation over an alleged Chinese spy balloon that traversed the country's airspace. (FBI via AP, File)

(FBI via AP, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

BEIJING (AP) — The United States on Friday blacklisted six Chinese entities it said were linked to Beijing’s aerospace programs as part of its retaliation over an alleged Chinese spy balloon that traversed U.S. airspace.

The economic restrictions followed the Biden administration’s pledge to consider broader efforts to address Chinese surveillance activities and will make it more difficult for the five companies and one research institute to obtain American technology exports.

The move is likely to further escalate the diplomatic row between the U.S. and China sparked by the balloon, which was shot down last weekend off the Carolina coast. The U.S. said the balloon was equipped to detect and collect intelligence signals, but Beijing insists it was a weather craft that had blown off course.

The incident prompted Secretary of State Antony Blinken to abruptly cancel a high-stakes trip to Beijing aimed at easing tensions.

The U.S. Bureau of Industry and Security said the six entities were being targeted for “their support to China’s military modernization efforts, specifically the People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA) aerospace programs including airships and balloons.”

“The PLA is utilizing High Altitude Balloons (HAB) for intelligence and reconnaissance activities,” it said.

Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves said on Twitter his department “will not hesitate to continue to use” such restrictions and other regulatory and enforcement tools “to protect U.S. national security and sovereignty.”

The six entities are Beijing Nanjiang Aerospace Technology Co., China Electronics Technology Group Corporation 48th Research Institute, Dongguan Lingkong Remote Sensing Technology Co., Eagles Men Aviation Science and Technology Group Co., Guangzhou Tian-Hai-Xiang Aviation Technology Co., and Shanxi Eagles Men Aviation Science and Technology Group Co.

The research institute did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The other five entities could not be reached.

On Friday, a U.S. military fighter jet shot down an unknown object flying off the remote northern coast of Alaska on orders from President Joe Biden. The object was downed because it reportedly posed a threat to the safety of civilian flights, instead of any knowledge that it was engaged in surveillance.

But the twin incidents in such close succession reflect heightened concerns over China’s surveillance program and public pressure on Biden to take a tough stand against it.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

FILE - A balloon floats over Columbia, Mo., on Feb. 3, 2023. The United States on Friday, Feb. 10 blacklisted six Chinese entities it said were linked to Beijing's aerospace programs as part of its retaliation over an alleged Chinese spy balloon that traversed the country's airspace. (Anna Griffin/Missourian via AP, File) FILE - In this image provided by the FBI, FBI special agents assigned to the evidence response team process material recovered from the high altitude balloon recovered off the coast of South Carolina, Feb. 9, 2023, at the FBI laboratory in Quantico, Va. The United States on Friday, Feb. 10 blacklisted six Chinese entities it said were linked to Beijing's aerospace programs as part of its retaliation over an alleged Chinese spy balloon that traversed the country's airspace. (FBI via AP, File)

AP

A man rides an electric motorcycle from Ampersand on a test drive in Nairobi, Kenya, Jan. 23, 2023....
Associated Press

In Kenya, an electric transport plan for clean air, climate

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — On the packed streets of Nairobi, Cyrus Kariuki is one of a growing number of bikers zooming through traffic on an electric motorbike, reaping the benefits of cheaper transport, cleaner air and limiting planet-warming emissions in the process. “Each month one doesn’t have to be burdened by oil change, engine checks […]
28 minutes ago
Yanomami Indigenous people cook food on a fire in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil, Thursday, Feb. ...
Associated Press

Health crisis leads scores of Yanomami to roam the streets

BOA VISTA, Brazil (AP) — From a distance, the small group lying on the sidewalk outside the city market could be confused with hundreds of homeless people spread through Boa Vista. But they are Yanomami, an Indigenous people from the Amazon rainforest who traditionally live in relative isolation. Years of neglect during the previous government […]
1 day ago
Former Vice President Mike Pence visits "Fox & Friends" at Fox News Channel studios on November...
Associated Press

FBI discovers classified document at former VP Mike Pence’s home

The FBI discovered an additional document with classified markings at former Vice President Mike Pence ’s Indiana home during a search.
1 day ago
FILE - President Donald Trump's name is seen on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat t...
Associated Press

IRS won’t tax most relief payments made by states last year

The IRS announced Friday that most relief checks issued by states last year aren’t subject to federal taxes, providing 11th hour guidance as tax returns start to pour in. A week after telling payment recipients to delay filing returns, the IRS said it won’t challenge the taxability of payments related to general welfare and disaster, […]
1 day ago
In this image provided by NBC News’ TODAY, Philadelphia Eagles fan Billy Welsh, center, and Kansa...
Associated Press

2 former Marines bonded by kidney donation headed to Super Bowl in Arizona

The all-expenses-paid trip to Super Bowl LVII was put together by Eagles President Don Smolenski and his Chiefs counterpart Mark Donovan.
1 day ago
FILE - A motorist fuels up at a gas station in Santa Cruz, Calif., Monday, March 7, 2011. A leak in...
Associated Press

Fuel lines from Los Angeles to Vegas, Phoenix shut by leak

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A leak in a fuel pipeline facility in California forced a shutdown of deliveries of gasoline and diesel from the Los Angeles area east to areas including Las Vegas and Phoenix, but officials said Friday they believed supplies would not immediately be affected. Pipeline operator Kinder Morgan told The Associated Press […]
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
US blacklists 6 Chinese entities over balloon program