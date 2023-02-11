Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Health crisis leads scores of Yanomami to roam the streets

Feb 10, 2023, 8:35 PM | Updated: 8:59 pm
Yanomami Indigenous people cook food on a fire in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil, Thursday, Feb. ...

Yanomami Indigenous people cook food on a fire in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Many Yanomami Indigenous are living in the streets after years of neglect during the previous government of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro led to a health crisis among the Yanomami while gold miners swarmed illegally into their territory. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros)

(AP Photo/Edmar Barros)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

BOA VISTA, Brazil (AP) — From a distance, the small group lying on the sidewalk outside the city market could be confused with hundreds of homeless people spread through Boa Vista.

But they are Yanomami, an Indigenous people from the Amazon rainforest who traditionally live in relative isolation. Years of neglect during the previous government of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro led to a health crisis that got worse while illegal gold miners swarmed into their territory. Dozens of Yanomami ended up roaming in the region’s largest city.

The eldest ones in a group living in Boa Vista’s food market are a couple — Oma Yanomami, 46, and Bonita Yanomami, 35. Both are from the Koroasipiitheri community, only accessible by air. In September, they were medivaced to Boa Vista to accompany their 3-year-old son, who was ill with malaria.

Initially, they stayed in the Indigenous Health House known as Casai, a federal facility on the outskirts of Boa Vista, a sprawling city of 440,000 people and capital of Roraima state. But in the first few days, the family left the facility and began living on the streets.

“It was too crowded,” Oma Yanomami told The Associated Press Thursday in broken Portuguese while sitting on the dirty sidewalk. Beside him, his wife was asleep despite the heavy car traffic nearby. Both had sustained bruises and appeared in poor health.

A report published this week by the Ministry of Health paints a grim picture of Casai, which was built to host Yanomami under treatment and their relatives. Its capacity is 200 people, but it harbors many as 700, representing 2% of the Yanomami population. The figure doesn’t include those hospitalized, including several children with severe malnutrition.

“The bathrooms are unhealthy, and the dining areas are insufficient and unpleasant. In addition, the food was insufficient until a few months ago,” the report says. “The Yanomami lack space to prepare their food and other activities, so at night, there are several drunken people and reports of violence and car hit-and-runs.”

According to the report, 150 Yanomami are eligible to return to their villages, but the wait for a place on a return flight can be very long — 10 years in one extreme case.

An estimated 30,000 Yanomami people live in Brazil’s largest Indigenous territory, which covers an area roughly the size of Portugal and stretches across Roraima and Amazonas states in the northwest corner of Brazil’s Amazon.

Life in the streets took its toll on Oma and Bonita Yanomami. Their son soon contracted pneumonia, while his parents fell into drinking sprees. Health workers found out about the situation and took the baby to a local hospital. There, he was admitted as “indigent,” which put him on the adoption path without the parents’ consent.

For four months, the couple did not see their child. Then social workers affiliated with the Indigenous movement intervened to get them inside to visit. The future of the child now hinges on a judicial order.

It is not uncommon to meet Yanomami in the streets of Boa Vista, most with drinking problems. Some go back to Casai during the night, while others end up under viaducts.

Their life is rough. Two weeks ago, a Yanomami woman gave birth on a sidewalk. On Thursday, a Yanomami man died several days after being injured in a fight inside a prison, according to the State Secretary of Justice. There are 269 Indigenous inmates in Roraima of various peoples.

In January, the federal government, led by President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, declared a public health emergency for the Yanomami people. Since then, military doctors treated over 1,000 people in a field hospital in Boa Vista, and 4,000 food baskets were distributed in the vast territory.

In parallel, security forces started to destroy equipment and control entry of illegal gold miners, estimated at 20,000 people. As a result, dozens have decided to leave the Indigenous territory, while many others keep mining gold.

The Indigenous organizations now want the Yanomami child, now four years old, to be returned to his parents so they can board a plane and go back to Koroasipiitheri, where six siblings are waiting for them.

___

Associated Press climate and environmental coverage receives support from several private foundations. See more about AP’s climate initiative here. The AP is solely responsible for all content.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Yanomami Indigenous people eat food cooked on a fire in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Many Yanomami Indigenous are living in the streets after years of neglect during the previous government of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro led to a health crisis among the Yanomami while gold miners swarmed illegally into their territory. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros) Yanomami Indigenous people cook food on a fire in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Many Yanomami Indigenous are living in the streets after years of neglect during the previous government of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro led to a health crisis among the Yanomami while gold miners swarmed illegally into their territory. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros) Oma Yanomami, left, Bonita Yanomami, center, and their daughter, Yanomami Indigenous people, eat food on the streets of Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Many Yanomami Indigenous people are living in the streets after years of neglect during the previous government of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro led to a health crisis among the Yanomami while gold miners swarmed illegally into their territory. In September, the family was medivaced to Boa Vista to accompany their 3-year-old son, who was ill with malaria. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros) Yanomami Indigenous people eat food cooked on fire in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Many Yanomami Indigenous are living in the streets after years of neglect during the previous government of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro led to a health crisis among the Yanomami while gold miners swarmed illegally into their territory. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros) A Yanomami Indigenous person cooks food on a fire in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Many Yanomami Indigenous are living in the streets after years of neglect during the previous government of far-right President Jair Bolsonaro led to a health crisis among the Yanomami while gold miners swarmed illegally into their territory. (AP Photo/Edmar Barros)

AP

Former Vice President Mike Pence visits "Fox & Friends" at Fox News Channel studios on November...
Associated Press

FBI discovers classified document at former VP Mike Pence’s home

The FBI discovered an additional document with classified markings at former Vice President Mike Pence ’s Indiana home during a search.
21 hours ago
FILE - President Donald Trump's name is seen on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat t...
Associated Press

IRS won’t tax most relief payments made by states last year

The IRS announced Friday that most relief checks issued by states last year aren’t subject to federal taxes, providing 11th hour guidance as tax returns start to pour in. A week after telling payment recipients to delay filing returns, the IRS said it won’t challenge the taxability of payments related to general welfare and disaster, […]
21 hours ago
In this image provided by NBC News’ TODAY, Philadelphia Eagles fan Billy Welsh, center, and Kansa...
Associated Press

2 former Marines bonded by kidney donation headed to Super Bowl in Arizona

The all-expenses-paid trip to Super Bowl LVII was put together by Eagles President Don Smolenski and his Chiefs counterpart Mark Donovan.
21 hours ago
FILE - A motorist fuels up at a gas station in Santa Cruz, Calif., Monday, March 7, 2011. A leak in...
Associated Press

Fuel lines from Los Angeles to Vegas, Phoenix shut by leak

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A leak in a fuel pipeline facility in California forced a shutdown of deliveries of gasoline and diesel from the Los Angeles area east to areas including Las Vegas and Phoenix, but officials said Friday they believed supplies would not immediately be affected. Pipeline operator Kinder Morgan told The Associated Press […]
21 hours ago
Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council John Kirby speaks during ...
Associated Press

US military jet shoots down unknown flying object off coast of Alaska on Biden’s orders

A U.S. military fighter jet shot down an unknown object flying off the coast of Alaska on Friday on orders from President Joe Biden.
21 hours ago
FILE - A CSX freight train sits on a siding in downtown Pittsburgh, Nov. 19, 2022. CSX railroad has...
Associated Press

CSX railroad promises paid sick time to two more unions

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — CSX railroad has promised to give more of its workers the paid sick time they demanded in contract negotiations last fall. CSX is the only major freight railroad so far to agree to give its employees sick time in the wake of contentious negotiations last year that ended only after Congress […]
21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
...
Children’s Cancer Network

Children’s Cancer Network celebrates cancer-fighting superheroes, raises funds during September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Jace Hyduchak was like most other kids in his kindergarten class: He loved to play basketball, dress up like his favorite superheroes and jump as high as his pint-sized body would take him on his backyard trampoline.
Health crisis leads scores of Yanomami to roam the streets