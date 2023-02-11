PHOENIX — Police arrested a man on Friday after he stole a child’s cellphone, struck an officer and leaped into Tempe Town Lake authorities said.

Officers responded to a disturbance call at approximately 2:45 p.m. near the 600 block of Tempe Town Lake to reports of a man acting violently toward pedestrians, the Tempe Police Department said in a press release.

Police learned on arrival that the man allegedly took a child’s phone by force.

Authorities attempted to detain him when he allegedly resisted, struck an officer and jumped into the water. He swam to the dam where he stayed for an extended period of time, authorities said.

Police provided a ladder, and the individual climbed down the backside of the dam to be detained.

The man was arrested for robbery.

No additional information was made available.

Follow @KTAR923

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.