Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

CSX railroad promises paid sick time to two more unions

Feb 10, 2023, 4:34 PM | Updated: 5:10 pm
FILE - A CSX freight train sits on a siding in downtown Pittsburgh, Nov. 19, 2022. CSX railroad has...

FILE - A CSX freight train sits on a siding in downtown Pittsburgh, Nov. 19, 2022. CSX railroad has promised to give more of its workers the paid sick time they demanded in contract negotiations last fall. CSX is the only major freight railroad so far to agree to give its employees sick time in the wake of the contentious negotiations that ended only after Congress stepped in to block a potential strike. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)

(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — CSX railroad has promised to give more of its workers the paid sick time they demanded in contract negotiations last fall.

CSX is the only major freight railroad so far to agree to give its employees sick time in the wake of contentious negotiations last year that ended only after Congress stepped in to block a potential strike.

The Jacksonville, Florida-based railroad said Friday that it had reached agreements with two more of its unions, just days after announcing pacts with a pair of other unions.

CSX said about 500 members of the International Association of Machinists and Aerospace Workers union and the National Conference of Firemen and Oilers union, which represents the company’s utility workers, will soon get four paid sick days. The workers will also be able to convert three of their personal leave days into sick days to give them a total of seven days.

The machinists union said employees will be paid for any unused sick time at the end of each year, or they can have the value of those days added to their 401k retirement accounts.

CSX CEO Joe Hinrichs is trying to repair relations with his workforce after the bitter contract talks, and these sick time agreements represent a step in that direction. He said providing sick time shows how much the railroad values its employees.

“We have a great respect for the work they do in service to our customers and the nation, and we will continue to partner with them and their representatives to ensure they have the best possible employment experience with our railroad,” Hinrichs said in a statement.

The unions said they will press the other major freight railroads for similar agreements.

“Our strength and solidarity have made the case to the carriers, policymakers and the general public that we deserve paid sick leave,” said Josh Hartford, with the amchinists union’s rail division. “We are now seeing the results of years of advocacy by our union and many others on this critical issue.”

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

Former Vice President Mike Pence visits "Fox & Friends" at Fox News Channel studios on November...
Associated Press

FBI discovers classified document at former VP Mike Pence’s home

The FBI discovered an additional document with classified markings at former Vice President Mike Pence ’s Indiana home during a search.
21 hours ago
FILE - President Donald Trump's name is seen on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat t...
Associated Press

IRS won’t tax most relief payments made by states last year

The IRS announced Friday that most relief checks issued by states last year aren’t subject to federal taxes, providing 11th hour guidance as tax returns start to pour in. A week after telling payment recipients to delay filing returns, the IRS said it won’t challenge the taxability of payments related to general welfare and disaster, […]
21 hours ago
In this image provided by NBC News’ TODAY, Philadelphia Eagles fan Billy Welsh, center, and Kansa...
Associated Press

2 former Marines bonded by kidney donation headed to Super Bowl in Arizona

The all-expenses-paid trip to Super Bowl LVII was put together by Eagles President Don Smolenski and his Chiefs counterpart Mark Donovan.
21 hours ago
FILE - A motorist fuels up at a gas station in Santa Cruz, Calif., Monday, March 7, 2011. A leak in...
Associated Press

Fuel lines from Los Angeles to Vegas, Phoenix shut by leak

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A leak in a fuel pipeline facility in California forced a shutdown of deliveries of gasoline and diesel from the Los Angeles area east to areas including Las Vegas and Phoenix, but officials said Friday they believed supplies would not immediately be affected. Pipeline operator Kinder Morgan told The Associated Press […]
21 hours ago
Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council John Kirby speaks during ...
Associated Press

US military jet shoots down unknown flying object off coast of Alaska on Biden’s orders

A U.S. military fighter jet shot down an unknown object flying off the coast of Alaska on Friday on orders from President Joe Biden.
21 hours ago
FILE - President Joe Biden speaks about Ukraine from the Roosevelt Room at the White House in Washi...
Associated Press

New AI voice-cloning tools ‘add fuel’ to misinformation fire

NEW YORK (AP) — In a video from a Jan. 25 news report, President Joe Biden talks about tanks. But a doctored version of the video has amassed hundred of thousands of views this week on social media, making it appear he gave a speech that attacks transgender people. Digital forensics experts say the video […]
21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
...
Children’s Cancer Network

Children’s Cancer Network celebrates cancer-fighting superheroes, raises funds during September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Jace Hyduchak was like most other kids in his kindergarten class: He loved to play basketball, dress up like his favorite superheroes and jump as high as his pint-sized body would take him on his backyard trampoline.
CSX railroad promises paid sick time to two more unions