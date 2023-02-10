Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

AP sources: Bally Sports owner to miss payment next week

Feb 10, 2023, 4:02 PM | Updated: 4:09 pm
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

Diamond Sports Group, the largest owner of regional sports networks, will miss a $140 million interest payment next week, which would put the company closer to filing for bankruptcy.

Two people familiar with the financing plans told The Associated Press that the missed interest payments would begin a 30-day grace period, where Diamond Sports Group could negotiate with creditors and restructure its debt. Another avenue could be a pre-arranged Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing.

The people spoke on condition of anonymity because they were not at liberty to discuss financial transactions.

Diamond owns 19 networks under the Bally Sports banner. Those networks have the rights to 42 professional teams — 14 baseball, 16 NBA and 12 NHL.

Bloomberg reported last month that Diamond Sports Group has an overall debt of $8.6 billion.

Sinclair Broadcast Group — which owns Diamond — bought the regional sports networks from Walt Disney Company for nearly $10 billion in 2019. Disney was required by the Department of Justice to sell the networks in order for its acquisition of 21st Century Fox’s film and television assets to be approved.

Diamond has nearly $1 billion in rights payments, mostly to baseball teams, due in the first quarter this year. Commissioner Rob Manfred told the AP earlier this week after an owners’ meeting that MLB would be in a position to step in if Diamond was unable to broadcast games.

“Our goal would be to make games available not only within the traditional cable bundle but on the digital side, as well,” Manfred said. “What we do is largely dependent on how Diamond and the creditors play their cards, what they decide to do.”

Bally Sports has tried to offset the effects of cord cutting by offering a Bally Sports+ digital package, where fans in some markets would be able to stream their team’s games.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

Former Vice President Mike Pence visits "Fox & Friends" at Fox News Channel studios on November...
Associated Press

FBI discovers classified document at former VP Mike Pence’s home

The FBI discovered an additional document with classified markings at former Vice President Mike Pence ’s Indiana home during a search.
20 hours ago
Associated Press

IRS won’t tax most relief payments made by states last year

The IRS announced Friday that most relief checks issued by states last year aren’t subject to federal taxes, providing 11th hour guidance as tax returns start to pour in. A week after telling payment recipients to delay filing returns, the IRS said it won’t challenge the taxability of payments related to general welfare and disaster, […]
20 hours ago
In this image provided by NBC News’ TODAY, Philadelphia Eagles fan Billy Welsh, center, and Kansa...
Associated Press

2 former Marines bonded by kidney donation headed to Super Bowl in Arizona

The all-expenses-paid trip to Super Bowl LVII was put together by Eagles President Don Smolenski and his Chiefs counterpart Mark Donovan.
20 hours ago
FILE - A motorist fuels up at a gas station in Santa Cruz, Calif., Monday, March 7, 2011. A leak in...
Associated Press

Fuel lines from Los Angeles to Vegas, Phoenix shut by leak

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A leak in a fuel pipeline facility in California forced a shutdown of deliveries of gasoline and diesel from the Los Angeles area east to areas including Las Vegas and Phoenix, but officials said Friday they believed supplies would not immediately be affected. Pipeline operator Kinder Morgan told The Associated Press […]
20 hours ago
Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council John Kirby speaks during ...
Associated Press

US military jet shoots down unknown flying object off coast of Alaska on Biden’s orders

A U.S. military fighter jet shot down an unknown object flying off the coast of Alaska on Friday on orders from President Joe Biden.
20 hours ago
FILE - A CSX freight train sits on a siding in downtown Pittsburgh, Nov. 19, 2022. CSX railroad has...
Associated Press

CSX railroad promises paid sick time to two more unions

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — CSX railroad has promised to give more of its workers the paid sick time they demanded in contract negotiations last fall. CSX is the only major freight railroad so far to agree to give its employees sick time in the wake of contentious negotiations last year that ended only after Congress […]
20 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
AP sources: Bally Sports owner to miss payment next week