Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Florida doctors’ board tightens ban on gender-affirming care

Feb 10, 2023, 3:10 PM | Updated: 8:55 pm
FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis listens to others during a news conference where he spoke of new l...

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis listens to others during a news conference where he spoke of new law enforcement legislation that will be introduced during the upcoming session, Jan. 26, 2023, in Miami. David McIntosh, the president of the influential Club For Growth group, said Tuesday, Feb. 7, that the group has invited a half dozen potential Republican candidates for the White House to its donor summit in Florida next month including DeSantis. (AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)

(AP Photo/Marta Lavandier, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — A prohibition against puberty blocking hormones and gender-affirming surgeries for minors in Florida was tightened further after a board overseeing doctors eliminated an exception for clinical trials Friday at the request of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ administration.

Some members of the public attending the meeting in Tallahassee shouted expletives, and law enforcement officers positioned themselves in the front of the room after the vote by the Florida Board of Osteopathic Medicine.

The decision came after one member of the public after another testified at the packed meeting of the osteopathic medicine board and the Florida Board of Medicine that gender-affirming treatment had been “magical” and like “opening a prison door” for them or their children. One transgender adult man during his testimony gave himself an injection of hormones in front of the doctors’ boards. Others said treatment had stopped them from “fighting with themselves” and contemplating suicide.

“I’m a teenager. Without getting this medicine at this crucial age I would have been waiting for my life to start,” said L.J. Valenzuela, a trans man in high school who said he was getting hormone replacement treatment.

Judy Schmidt told board members that she worried that her trans son, who was 6 when he told her he was a boy, will have been transitioning socially for four to five years before he reaches puberty and won’t be able to get the gender-affirming care he needs.

“You as doctors are supposed to do no harm,” Schmidt to the boards made up primarily by doctors. “If you make this blanket rule, you are doing harm.”

The Florida Board of Medicine and the Florida Board of Osteopathic Medicine approved rules last fall that prohibited gender-affirming surgery and puberty blocking hormones for minors, though minors receiving puberty blockers prior to the rules taking effect could continue to take them. The osteopathic medicine board made an exception for clinical research trials that examined the long-term impact of the treatments.

During Friday’s meeting, the Florida Department of Health asked the boards to tweak the rules to eliminate the osteopathic medicine board’s exception for research. The DeSantis administration’s health department got the ball rolling on curbing gender-affirming treatment for minors in Florida last year by petitioning the boards to pass the prohibition. In 2021, DeSantis, who is widely considered to be weighing a run for the Republican presidential nomination, signed a bill barring transgender girls and women from playing on public school teams intended for student athletes assigned female at birth.

John Wilson, general counsel for the Department of Health, told the boards that the exception would create confusion since one board allowed it, but the other didn’t.

“The department is concerned the exception undermines the purpose of this rule,” Wilson said.

State Rep. Anna Eskamani, a Democrat from Orlando, called the prohibition against gender-affirming care “politically motivated.”

“We should not be making policy based on who can make a fundraising letter off it,” Eskamani said.

Florida Board of Medicine member Hector Vila disputed that interpretation of the boards’ actions.

“This isn’t about trans- or homophobia,” said Vila, a doctor in Tampa. “This isn’t about politics.”

___

Follow Mike Schneider on Twitter at @MikeSchneiderAP

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

Yanomami Indigenous people cook food on a fire in Boa Vista, Roraima state, Brazil, Thursday, Feb. ...
Associated Press

Health crisis leads scores of Yanomami to roam the streets

BOA VISTA, Brazil (AP) — From a distance, the small group lying on the sidewalk outside the city market could be confused with hundreds of homeless people spread through Boa Vista. But they are Yanomami, an Indigenous people from the Amazon rainforest who traditionally live in relative isolation. Years of neglect during the previous government […]
21 hours ago
Former Vice President Mike Pence visits "Fox & Friends" at Fox News Channel studios on November...
Associated Press

FBI discovers classified document at former VP Mike Pence’s home

The FBI discovered an additional document with classified markings at former Vice President Mike Pence ’s Indiana home during a search.
21 hours ago
FILE - President Donald Trump's name is seen on a stimulus check issued by the IRS to help combat t...
Associated Press

IRS won’t tax most relief payments made by states last year

The IRS announced Friday that most relief checks issued by states last year aren’t subject to federal taxes, providing 11th hour guidance as tax returns start to pour in. A week after telling payment recipients to delay filing returns, the IRS said it won’t challenge the taxability of payments related to general welfare and disaster, […]
21 hours ago
In this image provided by NBC News’ TODAY, Philadelphia Eagles fan Billy Welsh, center, and Kansa...
Associated Press

2 former Marines bonded by kidney donation headed to Super Bowl in Arizona

The all-expenses-paid trip to Super Bowl LVII was put together by Eagles President Don Smolenski and his Chiefs counterpart Mark Donovan.
21 hours ago
FILE - A motorist fuels up at a gas station in Santa Cruz, Calif., Monday, March 7, 2011. A leak in...
Associated Press

Fuel lines from Los Angeles to Vegas, Phoenix shut by leak

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A leak in a fuel pipeline facility in California forced a shutdown of deliveries of gasoline and diesel from the Los Angeles area east to areas including Las Vegas and Phoenix, but officials said Friday they believed supplies would not immediately be affected. Pipeline operator Kinder Morgan told The Associated Press […]
21 hours ago
Coordinator for Strategic Communications at the National Security Council John Kirby speaks during ...
Associated Press

US military jet shoots down unknown flying object off coast of Alaska on Biden’s orders

A U.S. military fighter jet shot down an unknown object flying off the coast of Alaska on Friday on orders from President Joe Biden.
21 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
Florida doctors’ board tightens ban on gender-affirming care