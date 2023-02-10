Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Polish leader asks court to vet bill that’s key for EU aid

Feb 10, 2023, 2:21 PM | Updated: 2:48 pm
FILE - Poland's President Andrzej Duda speaks during a joint news conference with Latvia's Presiden...

FILE - Poland's President Andrzej Duda speaks during a joint news conference with Latvia's President Egils Levits following their talks at the Presidential Palace in Riga, Latvia, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. On Friday, Feb. 10, Duda said he is sending a new vital law on judicial accountability for a constitutional review rather than rejecting it, arguing he understands the role the law could play in helping disburse billions of euros in European Union funds to Poland. (AP Photo/Roman Koksarov, File)

(AP Photo/Roman Koksarov, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s President Andrzej Duda said Friday he is sending a controversial new law on judicial accountability for constitutional review instead of rejecting it, because it could help unfreeze billions in European Union funds earmarked for Poland.

Brussels has suspended payment of the pandemic recovery funds to Warsaw saying the government’s policies of exerting control over the judiciary, especially through the Supreme Court, violate democratic principles. The EU has called for essential changes before Poland can get access to more than 35 billion euros ($37 billion) of grants and loans. Some previous changes proposed by Poland did not go far enough for the EU.

The current law is intended to amend that, but the EU’s response is still to be heard.

Duda said in a televised address that he understands the urgency of the matter but needs to be sure the new law — approved by parliament on Wednesday, but criticized by the opposition and by some judges — is in line with the constitution before he gives his approval.

“I have always been, and I remain, a supporter of compromise,” Duda said.

“I want the (recovery) funds to be put to use as soon as possible since they are needed for the growth of Poland’s economy,” he said. “This is why I decided not to veto this amended law.”

Duda, who has the authority to appoint judges, has voiced reservations as to the new bill and is referring it to the top Constitutional Court. The court has on many occasions upheld government-proposed legislation, including bills generally seen as controversial.

Following months of negotiations, the government presented changes that removed the controversial powers of the Supreme Court to punish and suspend judges, as one of the so-called ‘milestones” that Poland has agreed to meet to receive the recovery funds.

Duda argued that sending the bill to the court will not delay efforts to have EU funds released for Poland, because there are still the other “milestones” to be met. He has appealed to the court to act swiftly.

The bill was criticized in Poland, including among judicial circles where some argued that it was inconsistent with the country’s legal system. But the right-wing governing coalition insists it’s a compromise that should lead to the releasing of the funds, a process they say will take many months.

The new regulations move the divisive disciplinary and immunity procedures regarding judges from the Supreme Court to the main administrative court. They also broaden the possibility for the sides in a court trial to vet judicial independence and authority.

Other “milestones” that Poland needs to meet before the EU funds can be released include a bill that should liberalize permissions for installation of wind turbines.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

FILE - A woman walks in front of Poland's Supreme Court building in Warsaw, Poland, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023. Poland’s President Andrzej Duda said Friday, Feb. 10, he is sending a new vital law on judicial accountability for a constitutional review rather than rejecting it, arguing he understands the role the law could play in helping disburse billions of euros in European Union funds to Poland. (AP Photo/Michal Dyjuk, File) FILE - Poland's President Andrzej Duda speaks during a joint news conference with Latvia's President Egils Levits following their talks at the Presidential Palace in Riga, Latvia, Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023. On Friday, Feb. 10, Duda said he is sending a new vital law on judicial accountability for a constitutional review rather than rejecting it, arguing he understands the role the law could play in helping disburse billions of euros in European Union funds to Poland. (AP Photo/Roman Koksarov, File)

AP

This photo taken with a drone shows the continuing cleanup of portions of a Norfolk Southern freigh...
Associated Press

Lawsuit seeks medical testing after toxic train derailment

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — Residents who filed a federal lawsuit in the fiery derailment of a train carrying toxic chemicals along the Ohio-Pennsylvania line are seeking to force Norfolk Southern to set up health monitoring for residents in both states. The lawsuit filed Thursday by two Pennsylvania residents calls for the rail operator to […]
16 hours ago
Gov. Andy Beshear defends his administration’s handling of the Team Western Kentucky Tornado Reli...
Associated Press

Kentucky governor: Storm relief fund ‘open book’ for review

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Donations that poured into a tornado relief fund started by Kentucky’s Democratic governor have been spent or pledged, but Republicans are pushing for greater legislative oversight after reports surfaced that some checks went to people unaffected by the tragedy. Gov. Andy Beshear this week stoutly defended his administration’s handling of the […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

How major US stock indexes fared Friday 2/10/2023

Stocks drifted to a mostly higher close on Wall Street but still closed out their worst week since December. The S&P 500 rose 0.2% Friday. Weakness in tech stocks pulled the Nasdaq composite lower, while the Dow gained ground. Energy companies rose with the price of crude oil. Stocks have been struggling since rallying at […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

PayPal, DexCom rise; Expedia, Lyft fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Friday: PayPal Holdings Inc., up $2.38 to $80.80. The digital payments platform gave investors a strong profit forecast. DexCom Inc., up $10.65 to $117.89. The medical device company reported strong fourth-quarter financial results. Cloudflare Inc., up $1.93 to $60.10. The San Francisco-based […]
16 hours ago
FILE - A clock at the entrance to JFK Airport in New York is pictured on Aug. 15, 2003. Officials a...
Associated Press

Safety investigators subpoena pilots over close call at JFK

Federal investigators said Friday they have issued subpoenas to force the pilots of an American Airlines jet to sit for recorded interviews about a close call on a runway at New York’s Kennedy Airport last month. The National Transportation Safety Board said it attempted to interview the crew members three times, but a union representative […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose $1.66 to $79.72 a barrel Friday. Brent crude for April delivery rose $1.89 to $86.39 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for March delivery rose 5 cents to $2.50 a gallon. March heating oil rose 4 cents to $2.86 a gallon. March natural gas rose 8 cents to $2.51 […]
16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
Polish leader asks court to vet bill that’s key for EU aid