PHOENIX — If the Philadelphia Eagles win Super Bowl LVII on Sunday, the Phoenix Zoo’s greater one-horned rhino can make a claim as the smartest of its species.

Chutti, the zoo’s 8-year-old male rhino, picked the NFC champion Eagles on Friday to win the big game over the Kansas City Chiefs.

The rhino’s process of making the selection was very scientific and definitely not made on a whim.

Chutti the cutie has officially chosen the @Eagles as the winner of the @AZSuperBowl! 🏈🦅 pic.twitter.com/AgwznYsLiL — Phoenix Zoo (@phoenixzoo) February 10, 2023

Zookeepers put out boxes for both teams, with each having a different scent.

The winning Eagles box had a mint scent, while Kansas City’s smelled of strawberries.

Chutti’s luck hasn’t been so great recently.

He’s 0-2 on picking college football bowl games, most recently incorrectly selecting the Michigan Wolverines to beat the TCU Horned Frogs in the Fiesta Bowl in January.

The Super Bowl is a toss-up, however, so Chutti doesn’t deserve too much flak if the Chiefs come out on top.

Super Bowl LVII will kick off Sunday at State Farm Stadium in Glendale at 4:30 p.m.

Follow @DannyShapiro13

We want to hear from you. Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.