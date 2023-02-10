Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Mayor Kate Gallego: Phoenix 'ready to shine' for Super Bowl LVII

Feb 10, 2023, 1:00 PM | Updated: 1:33 pm
(KTAR News Photo/Jeremy Schnell)
(KTAR News Photo/Jeremy Schnell)
(KTAR News Photo/Jeremy Schnell)
KTAR.com's Profile Picture BY

PHOENIX — Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego believes her city was aptly prepared to help host the gargantuan event that is the Super Bowl.

“It feels like the whole community came together because we knew we had that chance for an international spotlight and we were ready to shine,” Gallego told KTAR News 92.3 FM’s The Mike Broomhead Show on Friday.

The actual game will be held a few miles west of Phoenix on Sunday, but the state’s capital city was a major hub for Super Bowl events, lodging and more.

Phoenix put out targeted campaigns to those visiting reminding that it’s a top vacation city, and also a destination for prospective businesses and family relocation.

RELATED STORIES

The process to make Phoenix look as desirable as possible took years to craft, according to Gallego.

“We’ve really tried to be intentional about what we’ve said to the world,” Gallego said.

Gallego added that Phoenix made improvements and investments dedicated to painting the city in the best light possible.

Some projects, including the SkyTrain at Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport, were strategically finished before Super Bowl week in order to impress visitors.

“Yes, we have great resorts, but we’re so much more than that,” Gallego said.

The super bowl, which is at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, kicks off Sunday at 4:30 p.m.

