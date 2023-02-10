PHOENIX – The weather will be pleasant but traffic will be hot and heavy in parts of metro Phoenix this weekend between Super Bowl activities and the WM Phoenix Open.

Super Bowl Events in downtown Phoenix and the big game in Glendale have closed down and/or restricted a number of streets, some not reopening until midweek.

The Super Bowl Experience is set up at two downtown sites – the Phoenix Convention Center and Hance Park. Activities at the convention center end Saturday night; Hance Park hosts a free Super Bowl watch party Sunday,

while the NFL title game is Sunday at State Farm Stadium.

The WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale finishes Sunday.

The good news is there are no scheduled freeway closures. The Arizona Department of Transportation out on hold on roadwork until after the Super Bowl.

Phoenix

These streets are closed:

Third Street between Taylor and Van Buren streets (reopens Monday) Polk Street between First and Second streets (reopens Monday) Second Street between Van Buren and Washington streets (reopens Tuesday) Third Street between Van Buren and Washington streets (reopens Tuesday) Fifth Street between Monroe and Washington streets (reopens Tuesday) Monroe Street between Second and Seventh streets (reopens Tuesday) Second Street between Moreland and Roosevelt streets (reopens Wednesday) Second Street between Willetta and Culver streets (reopens Wednesday)



Restricted streets:

Portland Street between First and Second streets (reopens Wednesday)

Moreland Street between First Street and Third Street (reopens Wednesday)

First Street between Moreland and Portland streets (reopens Thursday)

First Street between Portland and Roosevelt streets (fully reopens Sunday) Culver Street between Third and Central avenues (fully reopens Sunday)



Third Street between Fillmore and Taylor streets (fully reopens Monday)

Third Street between Washington and Jefferson streets (fully reopens Monday)

Second Street between Taylor and Van Buren streets (fully reopens Monday)

Taylor Street between Second and Third streets (fully reopens Monday)

Fifth Street between Monroe and Van Buren streets (fully reopens Tuesday)

Washington Street between Second and Fifth streets (fully reopens Tuesday)

Moreland between Third and Fifth streets (fully reopens Wednesday)

Glendale/State Farm Stadium

The following streets are closed:

Cardinals Way between 95th and 91st avenues (from Sunday to Monday)

Montebello Avenue between 91st and 95th avenues (until Feb. 12)

95th Avenue between Maryland Avenue and Cardinals Drive (from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. until Feb. 17)

Restricted streets:

95th Avenue between Georgia Avenue and Cardinals Way (fully reopens Sunday)

Scottsdale

The following streets are closed:

Buckboard Trail, Indian Plaza, Shoeman Lane and Saddlebag Trail between Camelback Road and Stetson Drive (reopens Monday) Main Street between Scottsdale Road and Brown Avenue (reopens Monday)



Restricted streets:

Hayden Road between Mayo and Frank Lloyd Wright boulevards (reopens Monday)

