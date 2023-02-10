Man crossing street in Phoenix fatally struck by vehicle

PHOENIX – A man crossing a street Thursday in Phoenix was struck by a vehicle and died, authorities said.

Ruben Joya Corrales, 38, was killed as he walked Dunlap and 21st avenues midblock around 12:30 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

Officers responded to a call about a serious vehicular collision in the area and found a man lying in the street. Emergency medical personnel arrived and pronounced him dead.

Police said Corrales was crossing Dunlap Avenue when an eastbound vehicle collided with him. The driver remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

No other details were made available.

