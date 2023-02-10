Close
ARIZONA NEWS

Man crossing street in Phoenix fatally struck by vehicle

Feb 10, 2023, 6:40 AM
PHOENIX – A man crossing a street Thursday in Phoenix was struck by a vehicle and died, authorities said.

Ruben Joya Corrales, 38, was killed as he walked Dunlap and 21st avenues midblock around 12:30 p.m., the Phoenix Police Department said.

Officers responded to a call about a serious vehicular collision in the area and found a man lying in the street. Emergency medical personnel arrived and pronounced him dead.

Police said Corrales was crossing Dunlap Avenue when an eastbound vehicle collided with him. The driver remained at the scene and showed no signs of impairment, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

No other details were made available.

Arizona News

(KTAR News Photo/Luke Forstner)...
Luke Forstner

NFL’s Business Connect program involving metro Phoenix businesses in the Super Bowl

The NFL’s Business Connect program is part of every Super Bowl. Metro Phoenix businesses are taking advantage this year.
10 hours ago
(Photo By Bill Clark/CQ Roll Call)...
Griselda Zetino

Arizona public schools chief says schools must prioritize student, staff safety

Arizona Superintendent of Public Instruction Tom Horne is telling schools to prioritize having armed resource officers on campus.
10 hours ago
(Pixabay Photo)...
KTAR.com

17-year-old arrested for allegedly fatally shooting man in Mesa

A 17-year-old was arrested Wednesday after he allegedly fatally shot a man in Mesa earlier in the week, authorities said.
10 hours ago
(Willmeng Construction Photo)...
KTAR.com

Sub-Zero luxury appliances breaks ground on huge Goodyear warehouse

Work is underway on a warehouse for luxury kitchen appliance company Sub-Zero, set to operate in Goodyear along the Loop 303 corridor.
10 hours ago
KTAR.com

Illuminated, inflatable public art display to light up Peoria for week-plus

A large-scale interactive public art installation of inflatables begins a nearly two-week run in Peoria on Friday night.
1 day ago
Rihanna poses for a photo after a halftime show news conference ahead of the Super Bowl 57 NFL foot...
Associated Press

Rihanna vows a ‘jam-packed’ Super Bowl halftime show

Rihanna is putting in the work ahead of her Super Bowl halftime show, the famous singer said in the week leading up to the big game.
1 day ago

