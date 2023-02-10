Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Israeli medics: 6 hurt in car-ramming in east Jerusalem

Feb 10, 2023, 4:57 AM | Updated: 5:41 am
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

JERUSALEM (AP) — A suspected assailant rammed his car into several pedestrians in east Jerusalem on Friday, injuring at least six people, Israeli paramedics said, the latest incident as violence rises in the contested capital.

The alleged car-ramming took place at a bus stop in Ramot, a Jewish settlement in east Jerusalem. Tensions have soared in the Israeli-annexed eastern half of the city, following a Palestinian shooting attack on Jan. 27 that killed seven people in the deadliest attack in Jerusalem in over a decade.

The Israeli rescue service said its medics were treating six people, including two children in critical condition undergoing CPR. It said two men, ages 27 and 30, were unconscious and in serious condition, while another two people were in moderate condition, including a 40-year-old man. Police said that the suspected attacker was shot at the scene. There was no immediate word on his condition.

The Islamic militant groups Palestinian Islamic Jihad and Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip, praised the suspected attack but did not immediately claim responsibility.

Police identified the ages of the injured children as 5 and 6. Footage from the scene showed police and paramedics swarming a mangled blue Mazda that had slammed into a bus stop. Bloodied bodies lay strewn along the way.

Israel claims all of Jerusalem as its undivided capital, while the Palestinians seek east Jerusalem, captured by Israel in the 1967 Mideast war, as a capital of their future state.

Hostilities have escalated in east Jerusalem and the West Bank since Israel stepped up raids in the occupied territory last spring, following a series of deadly Palestinian attacks within Israel.

Nearly 150 Palestinians were killed in the West Bank and east Jerusalem in 2022, making it the deadliest year in those territories since 2004, according to leading Israeli rights group B’Tselem. Last year, 30 people were killed in Palestinian attacks against Israelis.

So far this year, 43 Palestinians have been killed, according to a count by The Associated Press.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

Associated Press

Dutch-owned grid operator mulls sale to German government

BERLIN (AP) — A state-owned Dutch company that is Germany’s biggest electricity grid operator said Friday that it plans to hold talks on selling its entire German business to the government in Berlin, which welcomed the announcement. TenneT, which is one of four transmission network operators in Germany, pointed to the need to find a […]
6 hours ago
Large advertisements adorn buildings and electronic billboards leading up to the NFL Super Bowl LVI...
Associated Press

Super Bowl ads keep it light by using nostalgia and stars

NEW YORK (AP) — Super Bowl ads are more than just breaks between gameplay during the biggest sporting event of the year: they offer a glimpse of the country’s zeitgeist, along with how major industries are faring. This year, crypto ads and automakers are advertising less since those industries are facing problems. Major food brands […]
6 hours ago
FILE - Fishermen remove their catch from nets after returning to shore in Jakarta, Indonesia, Feb. ...
Associated Press

Corruption endangers world’s shrinking fisheries

WASHINGTON (AP) — As Indonesia’s fisheries minister, Edhy Prabowo was tasked with protecting one of his country’s most precious resources: baby lobsters so tiny one can fit on the tip of a finger. The waters off the nation’s many islands and archipelagos had once teemed with lobster. But overfishing in recent decades decimated the crustacean’s […]
6 hours ago
Marine One, with President Joe Biden in the window, approaches for landing on the South Lawn of the...
Associated Press

Biden, Lula to put focus on democracy, climate during visit

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden and Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva meet in Washington Friday, the leaders will share some awareness of what it’s like to walk in one another’s shoes. Biden, a centrist Democrat, defeated incumbent Donald Trump in a fraught race, securing victory with thin margins in several battleground […]
6 hours ago
FILE - An oil tanker is moored at the Sheskharis complex, part of Chernomortransneft JSC, a subsidi...
Associated Press

Russia says it will cut oil production over Western caps

MOSCOW (AP) — Russia announced Friday that will cut oil production by 500,000 barrels per day next month after Western countries capped the price of its crude over its action in Ukraine. “As of today, we fully sell all our crude output, but as we stated before, we will not sell oil to those who […]
6 hours ago
Turkish rescue workers carry Eyup Ak, 60, to an ambulance after pulling him out alive from a collap...
Associated Press

Live Updates I Focus turns to quake aid but rescues continue

Emergency crews made a series of dramatic rescues in Turkey on Friday, pulling several people from the rubble four days after a catastrophic 7.8-magnitude earthquake killed more than 20,000. Temperatures remain below freezing across the large region, and many people have no place to shelter. The government has distributed millions of hot meals, as well […]
6 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Fiesta Bowl Foundation

Celebrate 50 years of Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade magic!

Since its first production in the early 1970s, the Vrbo Fiesta Bowl Parade presented by Lerner & Rowe has been a staple of Valley traditions, bringing family fun and excitement to downtown Phoenix.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
...
Children’s Cancer Network

Children’s Cancer Network celebrates cancer-fighting superheroes, raises funds during September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Jace Hyduchak was like most other kids in his kindergarten class: He loved to play basketball, dress up like his favorite superheroes and jump as high as his pint-sized body would take him on his backyard trampoline.
Israeli medics: 6 hurt in car-ramming in east Jerusalem