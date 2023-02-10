Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Japan’s Honda boosts profit despite chips crunch, COVID

Feb 10, 2023, 12:18 AM | Updated: 12:21 am
A man walks in the rain near the logo of Honda Motor Company in Tokyo, on May 13, 2022. Honda repor...

A man walks in the rain near the logo of Honda Motor Company in Tokyo, on May 13, 2022. Honda reported a 27% jump in its October-December profit, despite headwinds like shortages of computer chips and rising costs of raw materials. (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)

(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

TOKYO (AP) — Honda reported a 27% jump in its October-December profit, despite headwinds like shortages of computer chips and rising costs of raw materials.

Tokyo-based Honda Motor Co.’s profit in the last quarter totaled 244.6 billion yen ($1.9 billion), up from 192.9 billion yen the year before.

Quarterly sales rose 20% to 4.4 trillion yen ($33.5 billion), as Honda sold more motorcycles around the world, compared to a year ago, while vehicle sales were little changed.

By region, Honda sold more vehicles in Japan and the U.S., but sales declined in China and other parts of Asia. Motorcycle sales grew across all major markets, including Japan, North America and the rest of Asia, especially Indonesia, India and Vietnam.

Like other automakers, including Japanese rivals such as Toyota Motor Corp., Honda is stepping up in the push to offer more electric vehicles, as concerns grow about the environment and climate change.

The maker of the Accord sedan, Asimo robot and Gold Wing motorcycles has promised to launch 30 EV models globally by 2030.

Honda is promising a range of models, from tiny vans to muscular sportscars. It’s especially aggressive in model offerings in China, where Honda is a strong brand.

The company is also going electric in motorcycles, introducing such products in Europe and China before a global rollout.

Honda was hurt by the shortage of computer chips and by pandemic-related disruptions in China, Eiji Fujimura, who oversees accounting at Honda, told reporters.

The war in Ukraine and other developments that have sent raw material costs and energy costs higher have also battered the bottom line of the world’s automakers.

But Honda was helped by favorable currency fluctuations, expecting that to add 269 billion yen ($2 billion) to its operating profit for the full fiscal year through March.

A weak yen boosts the earnings of Japanese exporters like Honda when translating overseas revenue into yen. The U.S. dollar was trading at about 115 yen a year ago. It rose as high as 150 yen over the past year and is trading at about 130 yen lately.

Honda stuck to its full year profit forecast at 725 billion yen ($5.5 billion), an improvement from 707 billion profit the previous fiscal year. It lowered its vehicle sales forecast to 3.85 million vehicles from an earlier 4.1 million. Honda sold 4.07 million vehicles the previous fiscal year.

Honda raised its motorcycles sales forecast for the fiscal year to 18.7 million, better than an earlier projection for 18.43 million motorcycles, and the 17 million motorcycles sold the previous fiscal year.

___

Yuri Kageyama is on Twitter https://twitter.com/yurikageyama

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

Associated Press

UK economy stagnates during final three months of 2022

LONDON (AP) — The British economy stagnated in the final three months of last year, offering little help for 7 million households expected to struggle to pay food and energy bills. The Office for National Statistics said Friday there was no growth in gross domestic product during the fourth quarter of 2022. However, the economy […]
22 minutes ago
In this undated photo provided by Lindsay Myeni, is Lindani Myeni, foreground with no shirt on, res...
Associated Press

South African rugby player killed by Hawaii police had CTE

HONOLULU (AP) — A Black former professional rugby player from South Africa shot by police months after moving to Hawaii suffered from a degenerative brain disease often found in American football players and other athletes subjected to repeated head trauma, autopsy results show. The finding could help explain Lindani Myeni’s bizarre behavior before the deadly […]
1 day ago
"The Great Lake Jumper" Dan O'Conor takes a plunge into the frigid waters of Lake Michigan, as he d...
Associated Press

Celebs tout ice baths, but science on benefits is lukewarm

The coolest thing on social media these days may be celebrities and regular folks plunging into frigid water or taking ice baths. The touted benefits include improved mood, more energy, weight loss and reduced inflammation, but the science supporting some of those claims is lukewarm. Kim Kardashian posted her foray on Instagram. Harry Styles has […]
1 day ago
"The Great Lake Jumper" Dan O'Conor takes a plunge into the frigid waters of Lake Michigan, as he d...
Associated Press

Celebs tout ice baths, but science on benefits is lukewarm

The coolest thing on social media these days may be celebrities and regular folks plunging into frigid water or taking ice baths. The touted benefits include improved mood, more energy, weight loss and reduced inflammation, but the science supporting some of those claims is lukewarm. Kim Kardashian posted her foray on Instagram. Harry Styles has […]
1 day ago
Associated Press

HarperCollins and striking union reach tentative agreement

New YORK (AP) — HarperCollins Publishers and the union representing around 250 striking employees reached a tentative agreement providing increases to entry level salaries. If union members ratify the contract, it will run through the end of 2025 and end a walkout that began nearly three months ago. HarperCollins and Local 2110 of the United […]
1 day ago
A traveler walks outside of a COVID-19 testing center at the Incheon International Airport In Inche...
Associated Press

Seoul lifts visa limits on short-term travelers from China

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — South Korea says it will remove the entry restrictions it placed on short-term travelers from China since the start of the year as officials see the COVID-19 situation in that country as stabilizing. South Korea in early January stopped issuing most short-term visas at its consulates in China, citing concerns […]
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
...
Children’s Cancer Network

Children’s Cancer Network celebrates cancer-fighting superheroes, raises funds during September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Jace Hyduchak was like most other kids in his kindergarten class: He loved to play basketball, dress up like his favorite superheroes and jump as high as his pint-sized body would take him on his backyard trampoline.
Japan’s Honda boosts profit despite chips crunch, COVID