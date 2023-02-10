Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

UK economy stagnates during final three months of 2022

Feb 10, 2023, 12:15 AM | Updated: 2:45 am
FILE - A homeless man walks along a street in a shopping district in central London, on Feb. 2, 202...

FILE - A homeless man walks along a street in a shopping district in central London, on Feb. 2, 2023. The British economy stagnated in the final three months of last year as the country struggled under the weight of a cost-of-living crisis that is squeezing household budgets, crimping business investment and fueling labor unrest. The Office for National Statistics said Friday, Feb. 10, 2023, that gross domestic product, the broadest measure of economic activity, failed to grow during the fourth quarter of 2022. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung)

(AP Photo/Kin Cheung)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

LONDON (AP) — The British economy stagnated in the final three months of last year as the country struggled under the weight of a cost-of-living crisis that is squeezing household budgets, crimping business investment and fueling labor unrest.

The Office for National Statistics said Friday that gross domestic product, the broadest measure of economic activity, failed to grow during the fourth quarter of 2022. Monthly estimates suggest that economic activity slowed at the end of the year, with output shrinking 0.5% in December.

However, the figures showed that Britain dodged a second consecutive quarter of contraction, which is one definition of a recession. Britain doesn’t have an independent body that declares recessions like in the U.S. and Europe, where official panels use a variety of economic data, including unemployment and consumer and business spending, to make their assessments.

While the U.K. avoided a “technical recession,” strikes by train drivers, medical staff and other public-sector workers added to the slowdown in December, said Suren Thiru, economics director at the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales.

“The U.K. is facing a particularly brutal year with high inflation, stealth tax rises and the lagged impact of numerous interest rate hikes still likely to push us into a summer downturn by hammering incomes and confidence,” Thiru said.

Overall, the economy expanded 4% for the year, more than any other member of the Group of Seven advanced economies.

But that growth occurred in the early part of the year, before Russia’s invasion of Ukraine sparked sharp rises in food and energy prices.

Inflation in the U.K. remains at levels last seen in the early 1980s, squeezing household budgets and crimping business investment. Consumer prices rose 10.5% in December from a year earlier after peaking at 11.1% two months earlier.

In an effort to slow inflation, the Bank of England has raised interest rates 10 times since December 2021, increasing the cost of mortgages, credit cards and business loans.

The National Institute of Economic and Social Research warned earlier this week that 2023 will “certainly feel like a recession,” as persistent inflation, slow growth and rising taxes squeeze household incomes.

About one in four U.K. households — some 7 million families — won’t be able pay food and energy bills from their post-tax income in the 2023-24 financial year, up from one in five in 2022-23.

The International Monetary Fund last month forecast that the U.K. would be the only major economy to shrink this year, even as the outlook for the rest of the world improves.

Amid the gloom, Treasury chief Jeremy Hunt chose to focus on the growth in the U.K. economy over the whole of 2022, which he said showed Britain was more resilient than many feared.

“However, we are not out the woods yet, particularly when it comes to inflation,” Hunt said. “If we stick to our plan to halve inflation this year, we can be confident of having amongst the best prospects for growth of anywhere in Europe.”

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

Rescuers and mother surround Adnan Mohammet Korkut after he was rescued in Gaziantep, southern Turk...
Associated Press

Live Updates I Focus turns to quake aid but rescues continue

Emergency crews made a series of dramatic rescues in Turkey on Friday, pulling several people from the rubble four days after a catastrophic 7.8-magnitude earthquake killed more than 20,000. Temperatures remain below freezing across the large region, and many people have no place to shelter. The government has distributed millions of hot meals, as well […]
3 hours ago
People stand in the snow near an electronic stock board showing Japan's Nikkei 225 and other countr...
Associated Press

Global shares fall, eyes on inflation, earnings, growth

TOKYO (AP) — Global shares were mostly lower on Friday after Wall Street retreated for a second day as market watchers considered earnings reports and various indicators about whether inflation is waning in the U.S. and elsewhere. France’s CAC 40 lost 0.3% in early trading to 7,169.30, while Germany’s DAX shed 0.4% to 15,455.07. Britain’s […]
3 hours ago
A man walks in the rain near the logo of Honda Motor Company in Tokyo, on May 13, 2022. Honda repor...
Associated Press

Japan’s Honda boosts profit despite chips crunch, COVID

TOKYO (AP) — Honda reported a 27% jump in its October-December profit, despite headwinds like shortages of computer chips and rising costs of raw materials. Tokyo-based Honda Motor Co.’s profit in the last quarter totaled 244.6 billion yen ($1.9 billion), up from 192.9 billion yen the year before. Quarterly sales rose 20% to 4.4 trillion […]
3 hours ago
In this undated photo provided by Lindsay Myeni, is Lindani Myeni, foreground with no shirt on, res...
Associated Press

South African rugby player killed by Hawaii police had CTE

HONOLULU (AP) — A Black former professional rugby player from South Africa shot by police months after moving to Hawaii suffered from a degenerative brain disease often found in American football players and other athletes subjected to repeated head trauma, autopsy results show. The finding could help explain Lindani Myeni’s bizarre behavior before the deadly […]
1 day ago
"The Great Lake Jumper" Dan O'Conor takes a plunge into the frigid waters of Lake Michigan, as he d...
Associated Press

Celebs tout ice baths, but science on benefits is lukewarm

The coolest thing on social media these days may be celebrities and regular folks plunging into frigid water or taking ice baths. The touted benefits include improved mood, more energy, weight loss and reduced inflammation, but the science supporting some of those claims is lukewarm. Kim Kardashian posted her foray on Instagram. Harry Styles has […]
1 day ago
"The Great Lake Jumper" Dan O'Conor takes a plunge into the frigid waters of Lake Michigan, as he d...
Associated Press

Celebs tout ice baths, but science on benefits is lukewarm

The coolest thing on social media these days may be celebrities and regular folks plunging into frigid water or taking ice baths. The touted benefits include improved mood, more energy, weight loss and reduced inflammation, but the science supporting some of those claims is lukewarm. Kim Kardashian posted her foray on Instagram. Harry Styles has […]
1 day ago

Sponsored Articles

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
UK economy stagnates during final three months of 2022