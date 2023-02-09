Close
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 2/9/2023

Feb 9, 2023, 2:32 PM | Updated: 4:20 pm
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

Stocks closed lower following another mixed batch of profit reports from companies, as rising yields in the bond market raise the pressure on Wall Street.

The S&P 500 fell 0.9% Thursday after erasing a gain of about the same size from the morning. The Dow and the Nasdaq also fell.

Stocks have been shaky this week, flipping from gains to losses and back again amid uncertainty about where interest rates and inflation are heading. Treasury yields rose, and the two-year yield hit its highest level since November. More companies announced layoffs, but the overall number across the economy remains relatively low.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 fell 36.36 points, or 0.9%, to 4,081.50.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 249.13 points, or 0.7%, to 33,699.88.

The Nasdaq composite fell 120.94 points, or 1%, to 11,789.58.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 27.26 points, or 1.4%, to 1,915.34.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 54.98 points, or 1.3%.

The Dow is up 226.13 points, or 0.7%.

The Nasdaq is down 217.38 points, or 1.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 70.19 points, or 3.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 242 points, or 6.3%.

The Dow is up 552.63 points, or 1.7%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,323.10 points, or 12.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 154.09 points, or 8.7%.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

