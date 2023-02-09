Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Menstrual questions cut from athletic forms amid criticism

Feb 9, 2023, 3:17 PM | Updated: 3:47 pm
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

ORLANDO, Fla. (AP) — Questions about female athletes’ menstrual history will no longer appear on the medical forms that Florida high school students have to fill out before participating in sports.

The Florida High School Athletic Association axed the questions on Thursday after listening to a flood of complaints contained in letters read aloud during an emergency meeting of the board.

Answering the questions was previously optional, but an association advisory committee recently recommended that it be mandatory, sparking the firestorm of criticism.

Some called the questions “humiliating” and “invasive,” and others suggested they were connected to a recent bill barring transgender girls and women from playing on public school teams intended for student athletes identified as girls at birth.

“This is another way to shame girls,” Connie DeWitt said in a letter.

Dr. Deborah White wrote that there was “zero” reason for a school to know about students’ menstrual history.

“The only reason is to weed out transgender kids who may not have periods,” White’s letter said. “As a doctor I would never fill out this form.”

Republican Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis signed the bill in 2021, thrusting the state into the national cultural debate over transgender rights. DeSantis is widely believed to be considering a run for president next year on a deeply conservative platform.

The association’s spokesperson has said the proposed changes were not in response to concerns about transgender athletes competing in women’s sports, as some social media users have claimed. And association president John Gerdes stressed that politics played no part in the discussions, though the newly adopted form does ask for “sex assigned at birth.”

“This governor and his office had nothing to do with this,” Gerdes said Thursday.

Many other states ask or order female athletes to include details about their menstruation cycles with other health information.

The four-page form adopted by the board will still contain questions about mental health, alcohol and drug use and family health history, but the answers will stay in the offices of the health care practitioners who conduct the students’ medical screenings. Schools will only get the page declaring a student’s medical eligibility.

The association’s medical advisory committee, which recommended to the board that it make menstrual histories on the form mandatory, has said it was following national guidelines for sports physicals developed by the American Academy of Family Physicians, the American Academy of Pediatrics, the American College of Sports Medicine and other groups.

The guidelines state that menstrual history is an “essential discussion for female athletes” because period abnormalities could be a sign of “low energy availability, pregnancy, or other gynecologic or medical conditions.”

However, the chair-elect of the American Academy of Pediatrics’ Council on Sports Medicine & Fitness told The Associated Press on Thursday that the earlier Florida proposal wasn’t consistent with its guidelines since the academy only recommends that a medical eligibility form be sent to the school, not personal medical information.

“And we recognize that is very problematic,” said Rebecca Carl, an associate professor of pediatrics at Northwestern University. “These were not designed to be shared with the schools.”

Two of the board members who voted against eliminating the questions altogether said there was no reason menstrual information couldn’t still be included on the forms and stored at medical practitioners’ offices.

Sports eligibility evaluations are the only opportunity some students have to meet with health care providers, and having the questions on the form can help detect any medical problems, said board member Chris Patricca.

“Student athletes are safer and better protected by the inclusion of these questions,” she said.

___

Associated Press writer Heather Hollingsworth in Mission, Kansas, contributed to this report.

___

Follow Mike Schneider on Twitter at @MikeSchneiderAP

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

FILE - Postmaster General of the United States Louis DeJoy speaks during a news conference, Dec. 20...
Associated Press

US Postmaster general delivers upbeat report to governors

WASHINGTON (AP) — Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said there is new “energy, focus and improvement” across the Postal Service, and he touted upcoming electric delivery trucks as making the Postal Service a leader in carbon footprint reduction during an upbeat report to postal governors on Thursday. The Postal Service made improvements consistent with a 10-year […]
16 hours ago
In this image from video made available by SpaceX, a Starship first-stage Super Heavy booster perfo...
Associated Press

SpaceX ignites giant Starship rocket in crucial pad test

SpaceX is a big step closer to sending its giant Starship spacecraft into orbit, completing an engine-firing test at the launch pad on Thursday. Thirty-one of the 33 first-stage booster engines ignited simultaneously for about 10 seconds in south Texas. The team turned off one engine before sending the firing command and another engine shut […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

MGM Resorts, Sonos rise; Mattel, Affirm Holdings fall

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday: The Walt Disney Co., down $1.42 to $110.36. The media and amusement park giant announced layoffs and a cost-savings plan. Affirm Holdings Inc., down 2.73 to $13.29. The digital commerce platform cut its revenue forecast for the year. Mattel Inc., down […]
16 hours ago
A sunset seen from the frontline close to Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023....
Associated Press

Musk deputy’s words on Starlink ‘weaponization’ vex Ukraine

BOSTON (AP) — Ukrainians reacted Thursday with puzzlement and some ire to comments by a top Starlink official that their country has “weaponized” the satellite internet service, which has been pivotal to their national survival. President Gwynne Shotwell of SpaceX, which runs Starlink, was also reported to have said at the same venue Wednesday that […]
16 hours ago
A sunset seen from the frontline close to Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023....
Associated Press

Musk deputy’s words on Starlink ‘weaponization’ vex Ukraine

BOSTON (AP) — Ukrainians reacted Thursday with puzzlement and some ire to comments by a top Starlink official that their country has “weaponized” the satellite internet service, which has been pivotal to their national survival. President Gwynne Shotwell of SpaceX, which runs Starlink, was also reported to have said at the same venue Wednesday that […]
16 hours ago
Associated Press

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell 41 cents to $78.06 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for April delivery fell 59 cents to $84.50 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for March delivery fell 1 cent to $2.45 a gallon. March heating oil fell 7 cents to $2.82 a gallon. March natural gas rose 3 cents […]
16 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
(Photo via MLB's Arizona Fall League / Twitter)...
Arizona Fall League

Top prospects to watch at this year’s Arizona Fall League

One of the most exciting elements of the MLB offseason is the Arizona Fall League, which began its 30th season Monday.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet can improve everyday life

Quantum Fiber supplies unlimited data with speeds up to 940 mbps, enough to share 4K videos with coworkers 20 times faster than a cable.
Menstrual questions cut from athletic forms amid criticism