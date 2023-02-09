Close
MGM Resorts, Sonos rise; Mattel, Affirm Holdings fall

Feb 9, 2023, 2:24 PM | Updated: 2:56 pm
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Thursday:

The Walt Disney Co., down $1.42 to $110.36.

The media and amusement park giant announced layoffs and a cost-savings plan.

Affirm Holdings Inc., down 2.73 to $13.29.

The digital commerce platform cut its revenue forecast for the year.

Mattel Inc., down $2.19 to $18.31.

The maker of Barbie and Hot Wheels slashed its profit forecast for the year.

AppLovin Corp., up $3.43 to $16.11.

The mobile app technology company gave investors an encouraging revenue forecast for the current quarter.

Tapestry Inc., up $1.50 to $44.71.

The owner of the Coach and Kate Spade fashion brands reported strong fiscal second-quarter earnings.

MGM Resorts International, up $2.67 to $44.10.

The owner of the Bellagio, Luxor and other Las Vegas casinos reported strong fourth-quarter revenue.

Sonos Inc., up $2.94 to $20.80.

The maker of wireless speakers and home audio equipment handily beat analysts’ fiscal first-quarter profit forecasts.

Sumo Logic Inc., down 28 cents to $11.90.

Francisco Partners is buying the software company for about $1.7 billion.

