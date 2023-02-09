Close
Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Feb 9, 2023, 1:21 PM | Updated: 1:51 pm
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery fell 41 cents to $78.06 a barrel Thursday. Brent crude for April delivery fell 59 cents to $84.50 a barrel.

Wholesale gasoline for March delivery fell 1 cent to $2.45 a gallon. March heating oil fell 7 cents to $2.82 a gallon. March natural gas rose 3 cents to $2.43 per 1,000 cubic feet.

Gold for April delivery fell $12.20 to $1,878.50 an ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 28 cents to $22.14 an ounce and March copper rose 6 cents to $4.10 a pound.

The dollar rose to 131.58 Japanese yen from 131.37 yen. The euro rose to $1.0738 from $1.0724.

