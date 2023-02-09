PHOENIX – Buckle up, Arizonans, it’s Super Bowl week.

And believe it or not, this may not even be the most exciting sports news out of the Grand Canyon State this week.

Are you struggling to keep up with everything going on?

KD, Ishbia, Super Bowl LVII and the WM Phoenix Open

When we said that Arizona is the epicenter of the sports world this week, even Valley residents had no idea how true that would be.

On top of the Super Bowl being in town and the 88th annual WM Phoenix Open teeing off, the Suns got a new owner who, in his first 48 hours as majority owner, made arguably the biggest trade deal in Arizona sports history in acquiring star Kevin Durant.

State lawmakers lift the aggregate expenditure limit

After months of debate, two administrations calling for a resolution and plenty of back and forth, will-they, won’t-they tension, the Arizona Legislature has lifted the aggregate expenditure limit.

In a 27-3 vote, Republican and Democrats came together to lift the AEL and keep schools from losing more than 1.4 billion dollars in funding.

Biden’s State of the Union and Arizona’s response

President Biden addressed the nation this week with an optimistic and bipartisan view.

Arizona’s own freshman congressman Juan Ciscomani gave the official, National republican rebuttal in Spanish.

The state’s delegation was also weighed in on the president’s address.

