ARIZONA NEWS

Arizona’s News Roundup: Biggest week in state sports history, lawmakers lift spending cap

Feb 9, 2023, 2:00 PM | Updated: 2:19 pm
(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)...
(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
(Photo by Jonathan Bachman/Getty Images)
Taylor Kinnerup's Profile Picture BY
KTAR.com

PHOENIX – Buckle up, Arizonans, it’s Super Bowl week.

And believe it or not, this may not even be the most exciting sports news out of the Grand Canyon State this week.

Are you struggling to keep up with everything going on?

Check out KTAR's Arizona's News Roundup podcast. Managing editor Taylor Kinnerup breaks down sports, schools and State of the Union.

KD, Ishbia, Super Bowl LVII and the WM Phoenix Open

When we said that Arizona is the epicenter of the sports world this week, even Valley residents had no idea how true that would be.

On top of the Super Bowl being in town and the 88th annual WM Phoenix Open teeing off, the Suns got a new owner who, in his first 48 hours as majority owner, made arguably the biggest trade deal in Arizona sports history in acquiring star Kevin Durant.

If you want details about all the events happening around the Valley this week for the Super Bowl, check out our Arizona’s News Roundup here.

State lawmakers lift the aggregate expenditure limit

After months of debate, two administrations calling for a resolution and plenty of back and forth, will-they, won’t-they tension, the Arizona Legislature has lifted the aggregate expenditure limit.

In a 27-3 vote, Republican and Democrats came together to lift the AEL and keep schools from losing more than 1.4 billion dollars in funding.

Biden’s State of the Union and Arizona’s response

President Biden addressed the nation this week with an optimistic and bipartisan view.

Arizona’s own freshman congressman Juan Ciscomani gave the official, National republican rebuttal in Spanish.

The state’s delegation was also weighed in on the president’s address.

We want to hear from you.

Have a story idea or tip? Pass it along to the KTAR News team here.

