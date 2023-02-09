Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Firm: Faulty weld, pressure on pipe led to Kansas oil spill

Feb 9, 2023, 11:48 AM | Updated: 1:05 pm
FILE - In this photo taken by a drone, cleanup continues in the area where the ruptured Keystone pi...

FILE - In this photo taken by a drone, cleanup continues in the area where the ruptured Keystone pipeline dumped oil into a creek in Washington County, Kan., on Dec. 9, 2022. A faulty weld at a bend in an oil pipeline contributed to a spill that dumped nearly 13,000 bathtubs' worth of crude oil into a northeastern Kansas creek, the pipeline's operator said Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, estimating the cost of cleaning it up at $480 million. (DroneBase via AP, File)

(DroneBase via AP, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A faulty weld at a bend in an oil pipeline contributed to a spill that dumped nearly 13,000 bathtubs’ worth of crude oil into a northeastern Kansas creek, the pipeline’s operator said Thursday, estimating the cost of cleaning it up at $480 million.

Canadian-based TC Energy said the flawed weld caused a crack that then grew over time because of the stress on the bend in its Keystone pipeline system in rural pastureland in Washington County, about 150 miles (240 kilometers) northwest of Kansas City. The company said the weld was for a fitting that connected two sections of pipe, and the fitting and weld came from a manufacturing plant.

The company, which is responsible for overseeing inspections of its pipeline system, said it still is investigating the cause of the pipeline stress and is analyzing “other areas with potentially similar conditions.” The Dec. 7 rupture spilled nearly 13,000 barrels of crude oil, with each barrel containing 42 gallons, the size of a standard household bathtub.

“Our focus continues to be the safe operation of the pipeline system,” the company said in a statement.

No one was evacuated following the spill, and officials said it did not affect the two larger rivers and reservoir downstream. With federal regulators’ permission, the company reopened the affected segment a little more than three weeks after the spill, though at a lower pressure than before.

But Bill Caram, executive director of the advocacy group Pipeline Safety Trust, said it’s “troubling” that TC Energy said the flawed weld came from a “fabrication facility.” He said conditions there should have been ideal for making a weld that would not fail — as opposed to welding in the field.

Caram also said pipeline companies and pipeline regulators in the U.S. Department of Transportation struggle to deal with a combination of multiple threats that on their own don’t appear to need immediate attention but together add up.

“The threats aren’t in a vacuum,” Caram said. “This leads to the need for more sophistication in the way operators are mitigating against their threats, looking at how they interact with each other.”

The spill was the largest onshore in nine years and larger than than 22 previous spills on the Keystone system combined, according to U.S. Department of Transportation data. That’s even though the company decreased its estimate for its size from its initial figure of 14,000 barrels.

Zack Pistora, who lobbies the Kansas Legislature for the Sierra Club, argued that the company’s explanation shows the pipeline’s design was flawed. In July 2021, a U.S. Government Accountability Office report said the four biggest previous spills on the Keystone system were caused by issues tied to its original design, its construction or the manufacturing of the pipe.

The company’s statement Thursday said an analysis of the pipeline’s metal showed no issues with it or its strength.

The Kansas House energy committee plans to have hearings on the oil spill in March, according to its chair, state Rep. Leo Delperdang, a Wichita Republican whose career includes a stint with a pipeline company.

“I’ve got lots of questions,” he said.

The 2,700-mile (4,345-kilometer) Keystone system carries heavy crude oil extracted from tar sands in western Canada to the Gulf Coast and to central Illinois.

Concerns that spills could pollute waterways spurred opposition to plans by TC Energy to build another crude oil pipeline in the same system, the 1,200-mile (1,900-kilometer) Keystone XL, across Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. President Joe Biden’s cancelation of a permit for the project led the company to pull the plug on the project in 2021.

Pistora argued that people don’t have any real assurances that the existing Keystone pipeline won’t “fail again.”

“It should be unsettling to everyone along the pipeline path and to Americans generally,” he said.

Local farmer Bill Pannbacker said the rupture occurred near his property line, spraying crude onto his pasture at a point after the pipe goes under a creek and starts to ascend an 80-foot (24-meter) hill. He suggested that a straight section of pipe would be less prone to problems but added, “I’m not an engineer.”

Pannbacker said crews swarmed over the area as they cleaned up the mess, aided by relatively dry weather. The company said its estimate for the cost of the cleanup may change, calling its commitment to the work “unwavering.”

“It is like a little city out there,” said Pannbacker, also a former Kansas House member. “I just went by last night, and the lights get your attention, but I mean, they’re working hard.”

___

Hollingsworth reported from Mission, Kansas.

___

Follow John Hanna on Twitter: https://twitter.com/apjdhanna

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

FILE - In this photo taken by a drone, cleanup continues in the area where the ruptured Keystone pipeline dumped oil into a creek in Washington County, Kan., on Dec. 9, 2022. A faulty weld at a bend in an oil pipeline contributed to a spill that dumped nearly 13,000 bathtubs' worth of crude oil into a northeastern Kansas creek, the pipeline's operator said Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, estimating the cost of cleaning it up at $480 million. (DroneBase via AP, File) FILE - In this photo taken by a drone, cleanup continues in the area where the ruptured Keystone pipeline dumped oil into a creek in Washington County, Kan., on Dec. 9, 2022. A faulty weld at a bend in an oil pipeline contributed to a spill that dumped nearly 13,000 bathtubs' worth of crude oil into a northeastern Kansas creek, the pipeline's operator said Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023, estimating the cost of cleaning it up at $480 million. (DroneBase via AP, File)

AP

FILE - Rep. Katrina Jackson, D-Monroe, talks to reporters about her bill asking voters to add langu...
Associated Press

Woman sues after Louisiana lawmaker blocked her on Twitter

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A Louisiana woman filed a lawsuit Thursday arguing that a state senator’s Twitter account is a public forum and therefore the lawmaker shouldn’t be allowed to block posts critical of her anti-abortion efforts. Maya Detiege, a supporter of abortion rights, was blocked from posting on the Twitter account of Monroe Democratic […]
13 hours ago
Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm gets into the passenger seat after test driving a Ford F-150 Lig...
Associated Press

Battery recycling firm wins $2B loan from Energy Department

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Nevada company that recycles batteries for electric vehicles has won a $2 billion green energy loan from the Biden administration. Redwood Materials, a recycling venture founded by the former chief technology officer at Tesla, secured a conditional loan from the Energy Department’s Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing program, w hich helped Tesla […]
13 hours ago
FILE - President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden leave Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Johns Isla...
Associated Press

GOP asks for records from Biden’s family on business deals

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans made the first official requests Thursday for documents from Hunter and James Biden regarding their foreign business dealings, further escalating a wide-ranging investigation into the president’s family. Rep. James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, sent letters to President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter; the president’s brother, James; and their […]
13 hours ago
This image released by Chick-fil-A, Inc. shows the new, plant based, Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwi...
Associated Press

Chick-fil-A tests its first plant-based sandwich

Chick-fil-A is jumping on the plant-based bandwagon. The Atlanta chain said Thursday that it’s testing its first plant-based entrée __ a breaded cauliflower sandwich __ at restaurants in Denver; Charleston, South Carolina; and the Greensboro, North Carolina, area. The test begins Feb. 13. Chick-fil-A said its culinary team spent four years developing the sandwich after […]
13 hours ago
FILE - People take part in a protest against abortion in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 28, 2021. Spain’s co...
Associated Press

Spain’s constitutional court rejects abortion law challenge

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s constitutional court on Thursday rejected a challenge lodged more than a decade ago by the conservative Popular Party against a law allowing abortions in the first 14 weeks of pregnancy. The legal challenge had “not obtained the support” of the court, the verdict said. The main opposition PP’s legal argument had […]
13 hours ago
FILE - The Treasury Department is seen near sunset in Washington, Jan. 18, 2023. The national debt ...
Associated Press

U.S., UK impose cybersecurity sanctions on Russian group

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday announced a joint U.S.-U.K. effort to sanction Russian cybercriminals as the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine nears and Treasury tightens its efforts to financially punish violators of existing sanctions. The U.S. coordinated with the United Kingdom to impose sanctions on seven people that it […]
13 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
...
Children’s Cancer Network

Children’s Cancer Network celebrates cancer-fighting superheroes, raises funds during September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Jace Hyduchak was like most other kids in his kindergarten class: He loved to play basketball, dress up like his favorite superheroes and jump as high as his pint-sized body would take him on his backyard trampoline.
Firm: Faulty weld, pressure on pipe led to Kansas oil spill