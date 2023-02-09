Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Average long-term US mortgage rates inch back up this week

Feb 9, 2023, 10:00 AM | Updated: 10:50 am
A sign announcing a house for sale is posted outside a single family home, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, i...

A sign announcing a house for sale is posted outside a single family home, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, in Exeter, N.H. On Thursday, Freddie Mac reports on this week's average U.S. mortgage rates. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

(AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate ticked up slightly this week after four weeks of declines, a possible sign of stability that could draw in home shoppers with spring buying season weeks away.

Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate inched up to 6.12% this week from 6.09% last week. The average rate a year ago was 3.69%.

The average long-term rate reached a two-decade high of 7.08% in the fall as the Federal Reserve continued to raise its key lending rate in a bid to cool the economy and and bring down stubborn, four-decade high inflation.

At its first meeting of 2023 last week, the Fed raised its benchmark lending rate by a quarter point, its eighth increase in less than a year. That pushed the central bank’s key rate to a range of 4.5% to 4.75%, its highest level in 15 years.

While acknowledging that some measures of inflation have eased, Fed Chair Jerome Powell appeared to suggest last week that he foresees two additional quarter-point rate hikes this year.

Though those rate hikes do impact borrowing rates across the board for businesses and families, rates on 30-year mortgages usually track the moves in the 10-year Treasury yield, which lenders use as a guide to pricing loans. Investors’ expectations for future inflation, global demand for U.S. Treasurys and what the Federal Reserve does with interest rates can also influence the cost of borrowing for a home.

The big rise in mortgage rates during the past year has devastated the housing market, with sales of existing homes falling for 11 straight months to the lowest level in more than a decade. Higher rates can add hundreds of a dollars a month in costs for homebuyers, on top of already high home prices.

The National Association of Realtors reported earlier this month that existing U.S. home sales totaled 5.03 million last year, a 17.8% decline from 2021. That is the weakest year for home sales since 2014 and the biggest annual decline since 2008, during the housing crisis of the late 2000s.

The rate for a 15-year mortgage, popular with those refinancing their homes, rose this week to 5.25% from 5.14% last week. It was 2.93% one year ago.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

FILE - People take part in a protest against abortion in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 28, 2021. Spain’s co...
Associated Press

Spain’s constitutional court rejects abortion law challenge

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s constitutional court on Thursday rejected a challenge lodged more than a decade ago by the conservative Popular Party against a law allowing abortions in the first 14 weeks of pregnancy. The legal challenge had “not obtained the support” of the court, the verdict said. The main opposition PP’s legal argument had […]
11 hours ago
Associated Press

Minnesota factory workers subdue armed person at plant

NEW YORK MILLS, Minn. (AP) — Workers at a boat factory in Minnesota subdued a person armed with a weapon at the plant early Thursday, authorities said. The unidentified person was taken into police custody and no one was injured at the Lund Boat Company, the Otter Tail County Sheriff’s office said in a news […]
11 hours ago
FILE - A General Motors logo is displayed outside the General Motors Detroit-Hamtramck Assembly pla...
Associated Press

GM reaches computer chip supply deal with GlobalFoundries

DETROIT (AP) — With the global shortage of semiconductors still crimping U.S auto production, General Motors has signed a deal with chipmaker GlobalFoundries to dedicate part of an upstate New York factory to supply the automaker. In a joint statement from the companies Thursday, Malta, New York-based GlobalFoundries said it will expand production capacity inside […]
11 hours ago
(AP Photo/Ted Shaffrey)...
Associated Press

Peltz, citing changes at Disney, ends push for set on board

Activist investor Nelson Peltz has called off a proxy fight with Disney one day after newly returned CEO Bob Iger announced a major restructuring of the company that includes thousands of job cuts. Peltz phoned into CNBC on Thursday to say that his firm, Trian Fund Management, got everything it wanted with the changes imposed […]
11 hours ago
FILE - Divine Oduduru, of Nigeria, walks from the track after he was disqualified for a false start...
Associated Press

Authorities seek 6-year doping ban for NCAA sprint champion

Anti-doping authorities are seeking a six-year ban against four-time NCAA champion Divine Oduduru of Nigeria, whose alleged cheating was uncovered in the first case brought by U.S. authorities under a sweeping law designed to combat widespread doping schemes across the globe. The Athletics Integrity Unit, which oversees anti-doping in global track, announced Thursday that the […]
11 hours ago
Bartender Brian McGee demonstrates how to make a Dirty Gin Martini with two olives at the Koval Dis...
Associated Press

Liquor before beer: Spirits beat brews in new market data

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (AP) — Producers of spirits have new bragging rights in the age-old whiskey vs. beer barroom debate. New figures show that spirits surpassed beer for U.S. market-share supremacy, based on supplier revenues, a spirit industry group announced Thursday. The rise to the top for spirit-makers was fueled in part by the resurgent cocktail […]
11 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet can improve everyday life

Quantum Fiber supplies unlimited data with speeds up to 940 mbps, enough to share 4K videos with coworkers 20 times faster than a cable.
Average long-term US mortgage rates inch back up this week