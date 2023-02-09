Close
Minnesota factory workers subdue armed person at plant

Feb 9, 2023, 9:48 AM | Updated: 12:05 pm
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

NEW YORK MILLS, Minn. (AP) — Workers subdued a person with a gun at a Minnesota boat factory early Thursday, according to authorities, who said two shots were fired but no one was seriously hurt.

An apparent dispute between two employees led to a confrontation at the Lund Boat Company, Otter Tail County Sheriff Barry Fitzgibbons told radio station KFGO.

One person was slightly injured, Fitzgibbons said. He did not elaborate.

The unidentified person was taken into police custody and is being held in the Otter Tail County jail, the sheriff’s department said in a news release. Officers arrived at the plant after 7 a.m. in response to a call about an active shooter.

A preliminary investigation found one shot was fired inside the plant and another outside, Fitzgibbons told KFGO.

“If it wasn’t for the quick actions of the staff here, it could have been a much different outcome,” he said. “They intervened, they acted quickly and as a result we didn’t have any additional people shot at or injured. They did a fantastic job.”

New York Mills is about 170 miles (274 kilometers) northwest of Minneapolis.

