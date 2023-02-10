Illuminated, inflatable public art display to light up Peoria for week-plus

PHOENIX – A large-scale interactive public art installation begins a nearly two-week run in Peoria on Friday night.

The illuminated and inflatable “Light at Play: An Interactive Art Experience” debuts with a two-hour event that starts at 6 p.m. at Osuna Park near Grand and 83rd avenues, the West Valley city announced.

Opening night festivities include live music and food trucks. After that, visitors can get up close to the installation during the park’s regular hours from 6 a.m. to 10:30 p.m.

The six-piece display, designed by Rhode Island-based studio Pneuhaus, runs through Feb. 21.

“We are thrilled to offer new ways to experience art that the community can enjoy by creating excitement in our public spaces with interactive and immersive sculptures,” Marylou Stephens, the West Valley city’s arts, culture and library services director, said in a press release.

The artwork features light, color and sound. Among the pieces are Street Seats, an interactive seating unit; Compound Camera, described as an immersive dome made of 109 inflatable pinhole cameras; and Fabric Prism, an open-air pavilion with tri-colored panels that form an arch.

Pneuhaus says it specializes in exuberant transformations of public space. The studio’s work incorporates the lessons of nature in both form and function.

