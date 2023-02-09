Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

New “Toy Story,” “Frozen” and “Zootopia” movies on tap

Feb 9, 2023, 7:10 AM | Updated: 11:39 am
FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2017, file photo, The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the flo...

FILE - In this Aug. 8, 2017, file photo, The Walt Disney Co. logo appears on a screen above the floor of the New York Stock Exchange. Disney is working on sequels for its “Toy Story,” “Frozen” and “Zootopia” franchises as the company concentrates more on brands that have continued to perform well. The Walt Disney Co. is working on a “strategic transformation,” announced by CEO Bob Iger on Wednesday, Feb. 8 2023. (AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)

(AP Photo/Richard Drew, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

Disney is working on sequels for “Toy Story,” “Frozen” and “Zootopia,” three huge hits as the entertainment powerhouse attempts to find its footing under newly returned CEO Bob Iger.

The Walt Disney Co. is undergoing a “strategic transformation,” Iger said on Wednesday. That includes 7,000 job cuts announced this week and a renewed focus on core brands and franchises.

Iger, who returned as CEO in November following a challenging two-year tenure by his handpicked successor, Bob Chapek, announced the plans for the new movies during Disney’s first-quarter earnings call on Wednesday.

Disney owns Star Wars, Marvel and Pixar. Its latest Marvel movie, “Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania,” opens on Feb. 17.

The Burbank, California, company said it wants to make sure that executives in charge of content creation have a prominent say in what movies, TV shows or other content to produce, as well as the marketing and distribution of those products.

“Toy Story” is a long-time movie franchise for Disney. The original film, which was the first computer-animated feature film and the debut feature release from Pixar Animation Studios, came out in 1995. It received a Special Achievement Academy Award in 1996, as there was no best animated feature film category at the time.

The most recent sequel, “Toy Story 4” released in 2019 and won two animated film Oscars in 2020, becoming the first franchise to accomplish that. Predecessor “Toy Story 3” won the best animated feature Academy Award in 2011.

A prequel film, called “Lightyear,” was in theaters last year.

The original ” Frozen ” film released in 2013 and won the Academy Award for best animated feature film in 2014. The sequel, “Frozen II,” was in theaters in 2019.

Disney made about $13 billion in worldwide box office in 2019, helped by a strong slate of movies that included “Toy Story 4,” “Frozen II,” “Avengers: Endgame” and others.

Unlike “Toy Story” and “Frozen,” “Zootopia” has yet to have a sequel. The original movie came out in 2016 and won an Academy Award for best animated film in 2017.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm gets into the passenger seat after test driving a Ford F-150 Lig...
Associated Press

Battery recycling firm wins $2B loan from Energy Department

WASHINGTON (AP) — A Nevada company that recycles batteries for electric vehicles has won a $2 billion green energy loan from the Biden administration. Redwood Materials, a recycling venture founded by the former chief technology officer at Tesla, secured a conditional loan from the Energy Department’s Advanced Technology Vehicles Manufacturing program, which helped Tesla more […]
12 hours ago
FILE - President Joe Biden and his son Hunter Biden leave Holy Spirit Catholic Church in Johns Isla...
Associated Press

GOP asks for records from Biden’s family on business deals

WASHINGTON (AP) — House Republicans made the first official requests Thursday for documents from Hunter and James Biden regarding their foreign business dealings, further escalating a wide-ranging investigation into the president’s family. Rep. James Comer, chairman of the House Oversight Committee, sent letters to President Joe Biden’s son, Hunter; the president’s brother, James; and their […]
12 hours ago
This image released by Chick-fil-A, Inc. shows the new, plant based, Chick-fil-A Cauliflower Sandwi...
Associated Press

Chick-fil-A tests its first plant-based sandwich

Chick-fil-A is jumping on the plant-based bandwagon. The Atlanta chain said Thursday that it’s testing its first plant-based entrée __ a breaded cauliflower sandwich __ at restaurants in Denver; Charleston, South Carolina; and the Greensboro, North Carolina, area. The test begins Feb. 13. Chick-fil-A said its culinary team spent four years developing the sandwich after […]
12 hours ago
FILE - People take part in a protest against abortion in Madrid, Spain, Nov. 28, 2021. Spain’s co...
Associated Press

Spain’s constitutional court rejects abortion law challenge

MADRID (AP) — Spain’s constitutional court on Thursday rejected a challenge lodged more than a decade ago by the conservative Popular Party against a law allowing abortions in the first 14 weeks of pregnancy. The legal challenge had “not obtained the support” of the court, the verdict said. The main opposition PP’s legal argument had […]
12 hours ago
FILE - The Treasury Department is seen near sunset in Washington, Jan. 18, 2023. The national debt ...
Associated Press

U.S., UK impose cybersecurity sanctions on Russian group

WASHINGTON (AP) — The U.S. Treasury Department on Thursday announced a joint U.S.-U.K. effort to sanction Russian cybercriminals as the one-year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine nears and Treasury tightens its efforts to financially punish violators of existing sanctions. The U.S. coordinated with the United Kingdom to impose sanctions on seven people that it […]
12 hours ago
A sign announcing a house for sale is posted outside a single family home, Tuesday, Feb. 7, 2023, i...
Associated Press

Average long-term US mortgage rates inch back up this week

The average long-term U.S. mortgage rate ticked up slightly this week after four weeks of declines, a possible sign of stability that could draw in home shoppers with spring buying season weeks away. Mortgage buyer Freddie Mac reported Thursday that the average on the benchmark 30-year rate inched up to 6.12% this week from 6.09% […]
12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
New “Toy Story,” “Frozen” and “Zootopia” movies on tap