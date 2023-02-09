Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Far-right party banned from upcoming election in Greece

Feb 9, 2023, 4:50 AM | Updated: 4:53 am
FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2013, file photo, lawmaker of the extreme far-right Golden Dawn par...

FILE - In this Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2013, file photo, lawmaker of the extreme far-right Golden Dawn party Ilias Kasidiaris, center, is escorted by anti-terror police to a court for a preliminary hearing into charges of participating in a criminal organization in Athens. Greece's government is seeking to ban a far-right political party led by the jailed former lawmaker from participating in a general election later this year, with a legislative initiative that has gained cross party support. Ilias Kasidiaris, 42, founded the Greek National Party two years ago. (AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis, File)

(AP Photo/Thanassis Stavrakis, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greece’s parliament has banned a far-right political party led by a jailed former lawmaker from participating in the general election later this year.

Parliament published the text of a legislative amendment Thursday that will disqualify the Greek National Party on the grounds that its leader has been convicted of a serious criminal offense. Lawmakers approved the amendment late Wednesday.

Ilias Kasidiaris, who founded the breakaway party two years ago, is serving 13-year prison sentence for membership in and being a former leading member of Golden Dawn, a political party of neo-Nazi origins.

A court in 2020 designated Golden Dawn as a criminal organization for waging a campaign of violence against migrants and ideological opponents. Kasidiaris and other members of the Golden Dawn leadership were jailed as a result of the ruling.

Public Order Minister Takis Theodorikakos told state-run television Thursday that banning the Greek National Party was appropriate.

“The Government did the right thing by responding to a demand from a vast majority of Greek citizens: to exclude a party led by a convicted member of a criminal organization.”

Elections are expected in April with the governing center-right New Democracy party leading but unlikely to gain an outright majority, opinion polls suggest. The likely stalemate is expected to trigger a repeat election the following month, when a new election law takes effect.

Recent polls suggest the Greek National Party would cross the threshold of 3% of the national vote needed to gain parliamentary representation.

The party on Thursday described the vote in parliament as a violation of the constitution and voters’ rights, and vowed to set up its own unofficial ballot boxes on election day.

Golden Dawn — a party that held torch-lit rallies and included senior members who openly backed violence against migrants — was represented in parliament between 2012 and 2019 following four consecutive elections held during a major financial crisis.

During Wednesday’s debate, lawmakers from the Greek Communist Party said they opposed the amendment, arguing that it could be misused to ban political activism in general.

A small right-wing opposition party in parliament, Hellenic Solution, also opposed the legislative initiative, describing it as unconstitutional.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

FILE - Bob Iger speaks at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum, Sept. 25, 2019, in New York. The Wal...
Associated Press

New “Toy Story,” “Frozen” and “Zootopia” movies on tap

Disney is working on sequels for “Toy Story,” “Frozen” and “Zootopia,” three huge hits as the entertainment powerhouse attempts to find its footing under newly returned CEO Bob Iger. The Walt Disney Co. is undergoing a “strategic transformation,” Iger said on Wednesday. That includes 7,000 job cuts announced this week and a renewed focus on […]
8 hours ago
FILE - A help wanted sign is displayed at a restaurant in Arlington Heights, Ill., Monday, Jan. 30,...
Associated Press

Applications for jobless aid rise last week, but remain low

More Americans filed for jobless benefits last week, but layoffs remain historically low despite attempts by the Federal Reserve to cool the economy, and hiring, to bring down inflation. Applications for jobless aid in the U.S. for the week ending Feb. 4 rose by 13,000 last week to 196,000, from 183,000 the previous week, the […]
8 hours ago
FILE - In this file photo taken on Jan. 19, 2021, the Stellantis sign is seen outside the Chrysler ...
Associated Press

Stellantis to open more lactation rooms at Michigan plant

The U.S. Department of Labor said Thursday that Stellantis will create more lactation rooms at its Sterling Heights, Michigan auto plant and fix its break policy after the department found that the automaker violated the rights of nursing mothers who work there. Investigators with the department’s Wage and Hour division found that the Stellantis plant […]
8 hours ago
Last Energy CEO Bret Kugelmass poses in front a prototype reactor inside the company's demonstratio...
Associated Press

Several universities to experiment with micro nuclear power

If your image of nuclear power is giant, cylindrical concrete cooling towers pouring out steam on a site that takes up hundreds of acres of land, soon there will be an alternative: tiny nuclear reactors that produce only one-hundredth the electricity and can even be delivered on a truck. Small but meaningful amounts of electricity […]
8 hours ago
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco, Dec. 8, 2022. Twitter has failed t...
Associated Press

EU calls out Twitter for incomplete disinformation report

LONDON (AP) — Twitter failed to provide a full report to the European Union on its efforts to combat online disinformation, drawing a rebuke Thursday from top officials of the 27-nation bloc. The company signed up to the EU’s voluntary 2022 Code of Practice on Disinformation last year — before billionaire Tesla CEO Elon Musk […]
8 hours ago
A woman tries to warm next to a fire, in Adiyaman, southeastern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023. Wi...
Associated Press

Live Updates I Aid, rescues in quake-hit Turkey, Syria

Rescuers pulled more survivors from beneath the rubble of collapsed buildings Thursday, but hopes were starting to fade of finding many more people alive more than three days after a catastrophic earthquake and series of aftershocks hit Turkey and Syria, killing more than 17,000. The earthquake that razed thousands of buildings in Turkey and Syria […]
8 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Prep the plumbing in your home just in time for the holidays

With the holidays approaching, it's important to know when your home is in need of heating and plumbing updates before more guests start to come around.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
Far-right party banned from upcoming election in Greece