Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

California health program successfully cut hospital visits

Feb 8, 2023, 5:32 PM | Updated: 7:15 pm
FILE - An American flag flutters in the breeze outside of the Sutter Medical Center in Sacramento, ...

FILE - An American flag flutters in the breeze outside of the Sutter Medical Center in Sacramento, Calif., Sept. 20, 2019. On Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research said a five-year experiment to improve care for some of California's most at-risk Medicaid patients resulted in fewer hospitalizations and emergency room visits. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

(AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A five-year experiment aimed at improving care for some of California’s most at-risk Medicaid patients — including homeless people and people with severe drug addictions — resulted in fewer hospitalizations and emergency room visits that saved taxpayers an estimated $383 per patient per year, according to a review released Wednesday.

The UCLA Center for Health Policy Research said that for every 1,000 people enrolled in California’s Whole Person Care pilot program, there were 45 fewer hospitalizations and 130 fewer ER visits when compared with a similar group of patients who were not in the program.

California has the largest Medicaid program in the country, with about 13 million people getting free health care from the government. That’s about one-third of the state’s population.

In 2016, the state launched an experiment focused on the most at-risk Medicaid patients, those who were prone to expensive, repeated hospital visits but whose conditions rarely improved. These included people who were homeless or at risk of becoming homeless, people recently released from prison, people with multiple chronic health conditions and patients with severe drug addiction or mental health problems.

These programs focused not just on a person’s medical care, but also things like transportation, education, legal assistance and help finding and keeping a job. The program did not pay for people’s housing, but it did pay for things to help them get housing — including money to cover security deposits, first month’s rent, furniture and moving expenses.

Sacramento Covered, a nonprofit that works to connect people with social services in California’s capital, partnered with the local housing authority to find people places to live. Kelly Bennett, the group’s CEO, said it was often difficult to find housing in a competitive rental market, but having money to cover a security deposit increased the likelihood of success.

Beyond the housing assistance, Bennett said people got the most help from community health workers, who can guide patients through “all these various systems that are siloed and challenging under the best of circumstances.”

“Community health workers are really brokers of services and really grease the wheels, so to speak, on behalf of their clients,” she said.

Different groups had vastly different results. The program was much better at reducing emergency room visits and hospitalizations for people who were homeless, addicted to drugs or had serious mental health issues than it was for patients who had complex medical issues. But the program was better at reducing the overall costs for people with complex medical issues, saving an average of $511 per patient per year.

“The results show that such programs help complex patients in different ways, depending on their needs,” said Nadereh Pourat, associate director of the UCLA Center for Health Policy Research. “Most importantly, our findings highlight the overall success of the Whole Person Care program and its potential for improving the lives of high-risk patients.”

Overall, the program cost $3.6 billion covering 25 pilot programs in 26 counties that served close to 250,000 patients — of which 70% had serious mental illness, drug addictions or were homeless.

The pilot programs ended in December 2021. But California is already expanding the services statewide, part of a larger overhaul of the state’s Medicaid program known as CalAIM — or California Advancing and Innovating Medi-Cal.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

Associated Press

Australian Defense Department to remove Chinese-made cameras

CANBERRA, Australia (AP) — Australia’s Defense Department will remove surveillance cameras made by Chinese Communist Party-linked companies from its buildings, the government said Thursday after the U.S. and Britain made similar moves. The Australian newspaper reported Thursday that at least 913 cameras, intercoms, electronic entry systems and video recorders developed and manufactured by Chinese companies […]
19 hours ago
FILE - A sign at Twitter headquarters is shown in San Francisco, Dec. 8, 2022. Many Twitter users f...
Associated Press

Twitter scrambles to fix meltdown as many unable to tweet

Many Twitter users found themselves unable to tweet, follow accounts or access their direct messages on Wednesday as the Elon Musk-owned platform experienced a slew of widespread technical problems. “Twitter may not be working as expected for some of you. Sorry for the trouble. We’re aware and working to get this fixed,” the company tweeted […]
19 hours ago
President Joe Biden speaks about his economic agenda at LIUNA Training Center, Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2...
Associated Press

Biden warns of GOP plans for Medicare, Social Security cuts

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden suggested that Republicans want to slash Medicare and Social Security, the GOP howls of protest during his State of the Union address showcased a striking apparent turnaround for the party that built a brand for years trying to do just that. Biden is not about to let Republicans […]
19 hours ago
Associated Press

Court upholds Wash. residency requirement for pot industry

SEATTLE (AP) — A U.S. judge has upheld Washington’s residency requirement for involvement in the state’s legal cannabis industry — a decision at odds with a federal appeals court ruling concerning a similar requirement in Maine. A man who co-owns a chain of Washington cannabis stores called Zips, Scott Atkinson, wanted to transfer part of […]
19 hours ago
The Florida Capitol rotunda is abuzz with people during the Special Session Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023...
Associated Press

Florida GOP advances Disney district, migrant flight bills

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Florida lawmakers advanced proposals on Wednesday to strip Disney of its self-governing status, expand a controversial migrant transportation program and strengthen prosecutions tied to the state’s election police unit. The bills, part of a hastily called special legislative session in the GOP-controlled statehouse, are key priorities of Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis […]
19 hours ago
FILE - The Tesla company logo is seen on the hood of an unsold vehicle at a dealership on Aug. 9, 2...
Associated Press

Driver in strange Tesla crash apparently moved to rear seat

DETROIT (AP) — Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board apparently have solved the mystery of why no one was found behind the steering wheel of a Tesla that crashed in a Texas two years ago, killing two men. The agency said in an investigative report released Wednesday on the fiery April 17, 2021 crash […]
19 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
...
Children’s Cancer Network

Children’s Cancer Network celebrates cancer-fighting superheroes, raises funds during September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Jace Hyduchak was like most other kids in his kindergarten class: He loved to play basketball, dress up like his favorite superheroes and jump as high as his pint-sized body would take him on his backyard trampoline.
California health program successfully cut hospital visits