Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Lawmakers in GOP states target medical care for trans kids

Feb 8, 2023, 3:38 PM | Updated: 5:13 pm
Omaha Sen. John Fredrickson, the first openly gay man elected to the Nebraska Legislature, speaks b...

Omaha Sen. John Fredrickson, the first openly gay man elected to the Nebraska Legislature, speaks before a crowd on Wednesday, Feb. 8, 2023, at the state Capitol in Lincoln, Neb. The crowd assembled to protest a bill that would ban gender-affirming medical procedures, including hormone therapy and surgical reassignment, for those 19 and younger. (AP Photo/Margery A. Beck)

(AP Photo/Margery A. Beck)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Republican attacks on gender affirming medical care for young people continued Wednesday in several conservative states that are among more than two dozen considering similar bans nationwide.

Lawmakers in Nebraska, Oklahoma and South Dakota considered bills Wednesday that would prohibit gender affirming treatments, like the use of puberty-blocking drugs and hormones, despite the endorsement of such treatments by major medical associations. Those measures passed legislative committees in Oklahoma and South Dakota, and also are expected to advance in conservative Nebraska, which has a nonpartisan Legislature.

In Utah, the Republican governor recently signed a ban into law, and judges have temporarily blocked similar laws in Arkansas and Alabama.

“We’re going to do what we can to help children and families, allow the child to reach a certain level of maturity, where they then, on their own or in consultation with their parents, will make these decisions,” said state Sen. Julie Daniels, a Republican who wrote Oklahoma’s bill and said she would personally prefer to ban such care for anyone under age 21.

In Nebraska, hundreds of people descended on the state Capitol in Lincoln Wednesday to protest a measure that would prohibit gender affirming medical procedures for those 19 and younger by putting medical professionals in danger of losing their license and facing civil liability.

“This bill is insulting. It is dehumanizing. It is wrong,” said Omaha Sen. John Frederickson, the first openly gay man to be elected to the Nebraska Legislature, who spoke before the crowd to denounce the bill, saying its genesis is “hypocrisy and hatred.”

The bill’s main sponsor, Sen. Kathleen Kauth of Omaha, defended it before the Legislature’s Health and Human Services Committee as a way to protect children from “radical, experimental and dangerous procedures.” Several people she invited to the hearing testified to either regretting efforts at transitioning or relief at being stopped from transitioning while they were teens.

The Oklahoma bill carries hefty penalties for medical professionals who violate the ban, including potential felony charges that carry up to 10 years in prison and a $100,000 fine, as well as civil liability and a loss of a doctor’s medical license. Oklahoma’s Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt urged lawmakers to send him such a bill during his State of the State address on Monday, receiving a standing ovation from GOP lawmakers when he did so, as more than 100 trans-rights activists packed the rotunda chanting “trans lives matter.”

“I think Oklahoma is currently positioning itself to be the most dangerous state for trans people in the country,” said Nicole McAfee, director of the LGBTQ rights organization Freedom Oklahoma. “What we just saw … is essentially a de facto ban on best-practice medical care for transgender people of all ages.”

Oklahoma’s Senate Rules Committee also passed a “companion bill” that would prevent the use of any public funds to entities or organizations that provide such care, even to adults.

Transgender people, especially those who are school-aged, have increasingly been targeted by lawmakers in GOP states with laws that prohibit them from playing on sports teams or using bathrooms that correspond with their gender identity.

In Montana, more than two dozen Republican lawmakers are co-sponsoring a bill that would allow students to misgender and dead name their transgender peers without punishment, a move that some argue would further the bullying of kids already struggling for acceptance.

South Dakota has seen proposals to ban gender affirming medical treatment in recent years, but the focus this year on treatment for children is what’s furthered it. South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem, who signed a bill last year preventing trans girls and college-aged women from playing on sports teams that correspond with their gender identity, added her stamp of approval to Rep. Bethany Soye’s ban that has now passed through three hearings.

“All that we are asking for here is a little more time to make a permanent life decision,” Soye told the committee on Wednesday.

South Dakota medical providers said the state lacks the medical expertise to provide gender affirming care to minors as is, but questioned the validity of testimony’s scientific data. They said they were out of touch with today’s gender affirming care practices.

“It’s disappointing that they didn’t listen to reasonable medical opinions and that they continue to push to intrude into the patient-physician relationship and take away rights of the parents of their child,” Dr. Daniel Heinemann said.

___

Amancai Biraben in Pierre, South Dakota, and Margery Beck in Omaha, Nebraska, contributed to this report.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

Associated Press

Driver in strange Tesla crash apparently moved to rear seat

DETROIT (AP) — Investigators from the National Transportation Safety Board apparently have solved the mystery of why no one was found behind the steering wheel of a Tesla that crashed in a Texas two years ago, killing two men. The agency said in an investigative report released Wednesday on the fiery April 17, 2021 crash […]
17 hours ago
A man takes photos as a black plume rises over East Palestine, Ohio, as a result of a controlled de...
Associated Press

Residents can return after air deemed safe from derailment

EAST PALESTINE, Ohio (AP) — Evacuated residents can return to the Ohio village where crews burned toxic chemicals after a train derailed five days ago near the Pennsylvania state line now that monitors show no dangerous levels in the air, authorities said Wednesday. Around-the-clock testing inside and outside the evacuation zone around the village of […]
17 hours ago
FILE - The Netflix logo is shown in this photo from the company's website on Feb. 2, 2023, in New Y...
Associated Press

Netflix steps up its effort to get paid for account sharing

Netflix has a plan to deal with rampant account sharing: a program that lets subscribers pay extra to share their account with people outside their household. The streaming giant introduced paid sharing in Canada, New Zealand, Portugal and Spain on Wednesday. It was previously rolled out in multiple markets in Latin America. While Netflix won’t […]
17 hours ago
FILE - A display of the fentanyl and meth that was seized by U.S. Customs and Border Protection off...
Associated Press

Biden’s fentanyl position sparks criticism from 2 sides

President Joe Biden’s calls in his State of the Union speech for strong criminal penalties in response to soaring deaths linked to the potent opioid fentanyl are being rebuked by harm reduction advocates who say that approach could make the problem worse, even as some in Congress jeered the comments and blamed the Democrat’s border […]
17 hours ago
FILE - Bob Iger speaks at the Bloomberg Global Business Forum, Sept. 25, 2019, in New York. The Wal...
Associated Press

Disney to cut 7,000 jobs in Iger’s company ‘transformation’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Walt Disney Co. will cut about 7,000 jobs as part of an ambitious companywide cost-savings plan and “strategic reorganization” announced Wednesday by CEO Bob Iger. The job cuts amount to about 3% of the entertainment giant’s global workforce and were unveiled after Disney reported quarterly results that topped Wall Street’s […]
17 hours ago
Associated Press

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 2/8/2023

Wall Street gave back some of its recent gains Wednesday as uncertainty about interest rates and inflation continued to reign. The losses followed another mixed set of earnings reports. Chipotle Mexican Grill sank after delivering weaker results for the latest quarter than expected, while disappointing forecasts for upcoming results knocked other stocks lower. CVS Health […]
17 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Quantum Fiber

Stream 4K and more with powerful, high-speed fiber internet

Picking which streaming services to subscribe to are difficult choices, and there is no room for internet that cannot handle increased demands.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet can improve everyday life

Quantum Fiber supplies unlimited data with speeds up to 940 mbps, enough to share 4K videos with coworkers 20 times faster than a cable.
...
Children’s Cancer Network

Children’s Cancer Network celebrates cancer-fighting superheroes, raises funds during September’s Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

Jace Hyduchak was like most other kids in his kindergarten class: He loved to play basketball, dress up like his favorite superheroes and jump as high as his pint-sized body would take him on his backyard trampoline.
Lawmakers in GOP states target medical care for trans kids