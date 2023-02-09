ARIZONA NEWS
NFL builds out new luxury suites at State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl, some will be permanent
Demand for luxury and premium seating at Super Bowl LVII is so high, the NFL is customizing State Farm Stadium with dozens of new seating options for the big game on Sunday.
Over the past few weeks — and continuing over the rest of this week — the NFL, working alongside the crews at State Farm Stadium, have given the Glendale stadium a new look, including more seating options for the Super Bowl.
The entire south end zone will be revamped with loge box seating with a new club constructed underneath. In addition, a dozen new suite-like areas have been built out on the main concourse of State Farm Stadium at the top of the lower bowl.
“There is a high demand for hospitality premium space, you can never have enough,” Eric Finklestein, the NFL’s senior director of events planning, told the Business Journal. “You have to start thinking about how you can fill that demand.”
The NFL started planning how it would use and transform State Farm Stadium for the Super Bowl two years ago, he said. As the demand for high-end experiences grew, the league decided it had to even start using the area outside of the building to accommodate the growing number of experiences.
“We have so many things built out on the exterior — thousands of square feet of hospitality space that is outside the building because it just wouldn’t fit physically inside the building,” Finklestein said. “Here we are lucky enough that there is physical space to make it all work and fit and give fans a high level of experience. “
This story is posted in partnership with Phoenix Business Journal. Click to read the full story.
