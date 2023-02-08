Close
How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 2/8/2023

Feb 8, 2023, 2:36 PM | Updated: 3:03 pm
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

Wall Street gave back some of its recent gains Wednesday as uncertainty about interest rates and inflation continued to reign.

The losses followed another mixed set of earnings reports. Chipotle Mexican Grill sank after delivering weaker results for the latest quarter than expected, while disappointing forecasts for upcoming results knocked other stocks lower.

CVS Health climbed after turning in stronger profits than Wall Street had forecast. Treasury yields held relatively steady.

On Wednesday:

The S&P 500 fell 46.14 points, or 1.1%, to 4,117.86

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 207.68 points, or 0.6%, to 33,949.01.

The Nasdaq composite fell 203.27 points, or 1.7%, to 11,910.52.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 30.01 points, or 1.5%, to 1,942.60.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 18.62 points, or 0.5%.

The Dow is up 23 points, or 0.1%.

The Nasdaq is down 96.44 points, or 0.8%.

The Russell 2000 is down 42.94 points, or 2.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 278.36 points, or 7.2%.

The Dow is up 801.76 points, or 2.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,444.04 points, or 13.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 181.35 points, or 10.3%.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

How major US stock indexes fared Wednesday 2/8/2023