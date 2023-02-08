Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Polish lawmakers approve law meant to help unlock EU funds

Feb 8, 2023, 2:10 PM | Updated: 2:45 pm
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Poland’s lower house of parliament on Wednesday gave final approval to a new law on judicial accountability that the government believes will meet European Union expectations and help unfreeze billions of euros in pandemic recovery funds.

Brussels suspended the aid for Poland, saying the government’s policies of exerting control over the judiciary violate democratic principles. The EU has called for essential changes before Poland can be granted access to more than 35 billion euros ($37 billion) of EU grants and loans. Some previous changes proposed by Poland did not go far enough for the EU.

Following months of negotiations, the government proposed more changes that removed the controversial powers of the Supreme Court, as one of the so-called ‘milestones” that Poland has agreed to meet to receive the funds.

The proposal was criticized in Poland, including among judicial circles where some argued that it was inconsistent with the country’s legal system. But the right-wing wing ruling coalition insists it constitutes a compromise that should lead to the releasing of the funds, a process they say will take many months.

Lawmakers at the powerful lower house, or Sejm, voted Wednesday 233-207 for the new law with 12 abstentions, illustrating the deep divisions in a parliament narrowly controlled by the governing Law and Justice party and its junior partners.

The changes still need approval from President Andrzej Duda who said he will closely study them for adherence to Poland’s constitution. Appointing judges is among the president’s powers.

EU Commissioner for Justice, Didier Reynders, reacted on Twitter saying: “I take note of the adoption by the Sejm of the new law on the judiciary. We will now continue to follow the next steps in the legislative process. “

Government spokesman Piotr Mueller said earlier Wednesday that the new law was a “compromise” offered to Brussels that will “test the true intentions” of the bodies governing the 27-member bloc.

Poland’s government has been arguing that the EU was exceeding its powers in holding up the funds and trying to exert undue pressure.

The new regulations move the divisive disciplinary and immunity procedures regarding judges from the Supreme Court to the main administrative court. They also broaden the possibility for the sides in a court trial of vetting judicial independence and authority.

It remained to be seen whether the EU would indeed find the new law satisfactory.

Other “milestones” that Poland needs to meet before the EU funds can be released, include a bill that should liberalize permissions for installation of wind turbines.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

FILE - A cursor moves over Google's search engine page on Aug. 28, 2018, in Portland, Ore. The comp...
Associated Press

Investors’ query: Can Google answer Microsoft’s AI threat?

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Google, a company built on finding quick answers to people’s questions, suddenly finds itself grappling for a response to a potential threat to its internet empire — a form of artificial intelligence that long-time rival Microsoft is now deploying to attack its dominant search engine. Microsoft’s assault combined with concerns about […]
15 hours ago
Associated Press

Chipotle, Capri fall; New Relic, CVS Health rise

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that traded heavily or had substantial price changes Wednesday: Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc., down $85.45 to $1,637.41. The Mexican food chain’s fourth-quarter profit and revenue fell short of Wall Street forecasts. Fortinet Inc., up $5.86 to $59.64. The network security company gave investors an encouraging financial forecast. Capri Holdings Ltd., […]
15 hours ago
Gov. Glenn Youngkin gives remarks on his proposed tax cut, Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at Weinstein Jewi...
Associated Press

Virginia agency won’t release 1,700 records on Ford talks

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Virginia’s economic development agency says it has at least 1,700 emails and documents pertaining to talks about the possibility of a Ford Motor Co. battery plant landing at a Danville-area megasite. But it won’t release any of them under the state’s public records law. The Associated Press sought the records in […]
15 hours ago
FILE - The Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center is surrounded by fencing, Wednesday, April 19, 2017...
Associated Press

Organs in exchange for freedom? Bill raises ethical concerns

BOSTON (AP) — A proposal to let Massachusetts prisoners donate organs and bone marrow to shave time off their sentence is raising profound ethical and legal questions about putting undue pressure on inmates desperate for freedom. The bill — which faces a steep climb in the Massachusetts Statehouse — may run afoul of federal law, […]
15 hours ago
Emergency workers and medics rescue a woman out of the debris of a collapsed building in Elbistan, ...
Associated Press

How long can people survive in the rubble of an earthquake?

How long can trapped people survive in the rubble of an earthquake? Up to a week or more, experts say, but it depends on their injuries, how they are trapped and weather conditions. Search teams from around the world have joined local emergency personnel in Turkey and Syria to look for victims from this week’s […]
15 hours ago
Associated Press

Closing prices for crude oil, gold and other commodities

Benchmark U.S. crude oil for March delivery rose $1.33 to $78.47 a barrel Wednesday. Brent crude for April delivery rose $1.40 to $85.09 a barrel. Wholesale gasoline for March delivery was unchanged at $2.46 a gallon. March heating oil fell 1 cent to $2.89 a gallon. March natural gas fell 18 cents to $2.40 per […]
15 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

...
Day & Night Air Conditioning, Heating and Plumbing

Company looking for oldest air conditioner and wants to reward homeowner with new one

Does your air conditioner make weird noises or a burning smell when it starts? If so, you may be due for an AC unit replacement.
(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
Polish lawmakers approve law meant to help unlock EU funds