ARIZONA NEWS

Affordable housing development in south Phoenix holds grand opening

Feb 8, 2023, 8:00 PM
Newsom Village grand opening, Feb. 8, 2023. (CVS Health Photo) Darlene Newsom at the grand opening of Newsom Village, Feb. 8, 2023. (CVS Health Photo) Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego at the grand opening of Newsom Village, Feb. 8, 2023. (CVS Health Photo) CVS Health provided free screenings at the grand opening of Newsom Village, Feb. 8, 2023. (CVS Health Photo) CVS Health provided free screenings at the grand opening of Newsom Village, Feb. 8, 2023. (CVS Health Photos)

PHOENIX — A nonprofit group that works to prevent homelessness in the Valley held a grand opening ceremony Wednesday for an affordable housing development in south Phoenix.

Newsom Village, a UMOM New Day Centers project, has 60 apartments near Ninth Street and Broadway Road.

Families earning at or below 60% of the area’s median income can rent the complex’s two- and three-bedroom homes.

Newsom Village is named in honor of Darlene Newsom, who retired as UMOM New Day Centers CEO at the end of 2020. The Phoenix-based nonprofit established nearly 900 affordable housing units during her tenure, which started in 2002.

Phoenix Mayor Kate Gallego joined leaders from UMOM and CVS Health at Wednesday’s event.

CVS Health, which invested $12.1 million in the development, provided residents with preventive health screenings through its Project Health program.

“Equitable access to stable and supportive housing serves as one of the greatest barriers to better health for many people,” Joel Helle, CVS Health vice president of physician services, said in a press release.

“With the grand opening of Newsom Village, we’re helping to relieve the burden of housing instability that many south Phoenix residents face.”

