Here’s your Valley weather forecast for Super Bowl, WM Phoenix Open

PHOENIX — The next few days in metro Phoenix will be among the most eventful in recent memory with the Super Bowl and WM Phoenix Open in town.

The weather should only add to the excitement.

Thursday, the first round of the golf tournament at TPC Scottsdale, has a forecast high of 71 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.

Friday will follow suit when the mercury is expected to hit 74 degrees.

Don’t worry about checking for bad weather over the weekend, either.

Saturday’s high will be a balmy 76 degrees.

The finale of a crazy weekend — Super Bowl Sunday — will see a high of 67 degrees.

That’s quite a bit warmer than the game day highs for the two participating cities. Sunday will get to 42 degrees in Philadelphia and 53 degrees in Kansas City.

There could be some gusty winds of up to 25 mph on Friday in the Valley, but they’ll be the only potential inconvenience in an otherwise mild and sunny weekend of weather.

Lows will hover in the mid 40s during the duration of the weekend.

