Close
KTAR.com
News
Shows
Blogs
KTAR News on 92.3FM

Oil major TotalEnergies doubles annual profit to $36 billion

Feb 8, 2023, 10:55 AM | Updated: 11:46 am
FILE - The logo of the 187-meters (613-foot) TotalEnergies headquarters tower is pictured in La Def...

FILE - The logo of the 187-meters (613-foot) TotalEnergies headquarters tower is pictured in La Defense business district outside Paris, Tuesday, Sept.7, 2021. France's TotalEnergies SE doubled its profits in 2022, joining other international oil and gas companies in fattening their bottom lines as high energy prices surged after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Adjusted net income rose to $36.2 billion, up from $18.1 billion in 2021, the company said Wednesday Feb.8, 2023. (AP Photo/Rafael Yaghobzadeh, File)

(AP Photo/Rafael Yaghobzadeh, File)
Associated Press's Profile Picture BY

PARIS (AP) — France’s TotalEnergies SE doubled its profits in 2022, joining other international oil and gas companies in fattening their bottom lines as high energy prices surged after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Adjusted net income rose to $36.2 billion, up from $18.1 billion in 2021, the company said Wednesday. Earnings benefited from robust refinery use that let the company capture high profits for turning crude into other fuel products.

The figures looked different under international accounting rules that included write-offs on Total’s assets in Russia, where doing business has been severely complicated by Western sanctions over the war. Under IFRS accounting standards, net profit was $20.5 billion, lower than the adjusted profit figure because it included $15 billion in write-offs on its Russian businesses.

Big oil company profits have led to calls for governments to tax more of those gains as households and businesses face higher utility bills. Energy giants Shell, BP and Exxon also have recently reported record earnings, triggering demands that the fossil fuel industry do more to offset high energy bills as well as cut climate-damaging carbon emissions.

Activists from groups Friends of the Earth and Alternatiba splattered red paint on the entrance to TotalEnergies’ towering headquarters Wednesday in the Paris suburb of La Defense. They posted images of themselves reading “Superprofits — You’re cashing in, we’re suffering” and accused the company of “climate-killing and criminal activities.”

Oil prices surged to over $120 last year on fears of lost Russian supply as Western buyers turned away from Moscow’s crude amid the war in Ukraine. Crude prices have eased lately amid global economic slowdowns and because less Russian oil has been lost to the market than originally feared.

Natural gas prices also surged to record highs in Europe as Russia largely cut supplies to the continent. While they have since fallen, they are three times higher than before Russia massed troops on the border of Ukraine.

TotalEnergies said in its earnings release that it paid $33 billion in taxes during 2022, most of it to countries where it produces oil and natural gas.

The company’s board of directors proposed to increase its dividend to shareholders for 2022 by 6.5%, to 2.81 euros ($3.02) per share, plus the special dividend of 1 euro per share paid out in December.

Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

AP

Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., outlines his priorities during an interview with The Associated Press i...
Associated Press

In new role, Sanders demands answers from Starbucks’ Schultz

WASHINGTON (AP) — As Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders settles into his new role as chairman of a committee that oversees health and labor issues, he says some corporations “should be nervous.” And the longtime liberal crusader’s first target is Howard Schultz, the interim CEO of Starbucks who has aggressively fought his workers’ efforts to unionize. […]
12 hours ago
In this photo provided by Chad Fish, a large balloon drifts above the Atlantic Ocean, just off the ...
Associated Press

Not just balloons: How US sees China spying as major worry

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Chinese balloon that traversed the United States before being shot down last weekend captivated public attention and drew sharp denunciations as a brazen spying effort. But if the vehicle for espionage seemed novel, the concept was anything but. In ways that are far less public, but often more worrisome, U.S. officials […]
12 hours ago
FILE - Queen Margrethe attends the Danish Parliament's celebration of her 50th Regent's Anniversary...
Associated Press

Danish queen to undergo ‘major back surgery’

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Denmark’s Queen Margrethe II, whose half-century reign makes her Europe’s longest-serving monarch, will undergo “major back surgery” later this month, the royal palace said Wednesday. The 82-year-monarch will be hospitalized afterward and undergo “a longer rehabilitation process,” the royal household said in a statement. “During a long period, Her Majesty has […]
12 hours ago
Associated Press

Blaze at US drone plant in Latvia; arson not suspected

HELSINKI (AP) — Firefighters worked for a second day Wednesday to fully extinguish a blaze at a U.S. company’s drone plant in Latvia, as police said no indications of sabotage have been found so far. Latvia’s State Fire and Rescue Service was alerted Tuesday afternoon that a fire had broken out at Edge Autonomy’s drone […]
12 hours ago
FILE - People walk past a Microsoft office in New York on Nov. 10, 2016. (AP Photo/Swayne B. Hall,...
Associated Press

Microsoft’s Activision deal hurts gamers, UK watchdog says

LONDON (AP) — Microsoft’s stalled $68.7 billion deal to buy video game company Activision Blizzard has hit a fresh hurdle in the United Kingdom, where the antitrust watchdog said Wednesday that it will stifle competition and hurt gamers. Britain’s Competition and Markets Authority said its in-depth investigation found that the deal could strengthen Microsoft’s position […]
12 hours ago
FILE - The Container ship Cam Cgm Arctic (MT) is moored at Maersk APM Terminals Pacific, Pier 400, ...
Associated Press

Shipper Maersk reports most profitable year, warns of drop

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — The world’s biggest shipper, Denmark’s A.P. Moeller-Maersk, said Wednesday that 2022 was its most profitable year in “the history of the company” but warned that a plunge in container volumes and freight rates would lead to a drop in earnings this year. Full-year revenue increased by 32%, to $81.5 billion from […]
12 hours ago

Sponsored Articles

(Pexels Photo)...

Sports gambling can be fun for adults, but it’s a dangerous game for children

While adults may find that sports gambling is a way to enhance the experience with more than just fandom on the line, it can be a dangerous proposition if children get involved in the activity.
...
Quantum Fiber

How high-speed fiber internet edges out cable for everyday use

In a world where technology drives so much of our daily lives, a lack of high-speed internet can be a major issue.
(Desert Institute for Spine Care photo)...
DESERT INSTITUTE FOR SPINE CARE

Why DISC is world renowned for back and neck pain treatments

Fifty percent of Americans and 90% of people at least 50 years old have some level of degenerative disc disease.
Oil major TotalEnergies doubles annual profit to $36 billion