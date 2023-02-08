PHOENIX — First lady Jill Biden will double dip in Arizona over the next week, visiting Glendale for Super Bowl LVII before venturing on to Mesa to highlight the administration’s efforts to strengthen the economy.

Biden, a diehard Philadelphia Eagles fan, will be at State Farm Stadium for the NFL title tilt against the Kansas City Chiefs, according to the White House.

Her husband, President Joe Biden, joked during Tuesday’s State of the Union Address that he was jealous he would not be attending the game.

“She gets to go to the game … next week,” Biden said about his wife. “I have to stay home. Gotta work something out here.”

Jill Biden will remain in Arizona on Monday, where she will be in Mesa to “highlight the Biden administration’s commitment to strengthening our economy and building pathways to good-paying jobs through career-connected learning,” her office said in a press release.

No further details about Biden’s plans in Mesa have been released.

The last time the first lady visited Arizona was in November, where she held events with Democratic U.S. Sen. Mark Kelly ahead of Election Day.

